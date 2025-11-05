Skip to main content
Introducing Foxpass’s Single Sign-On Feature

Foxpass Team
This month, Foxpass launched a new, long-awaited feature: Single Sign-On (SSO). SSO lets a user log in once (such as to their Identity Provider network) and then reuses information to log users to various Service Providers, such as AWS or Google workspace.

Organizations these days use many different cloud services and third-party Web applications, which can make it cumbersome for employees to type in username/passwords and go through Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) every time they need to log in to these Cloud services. As for Foxpass users, our SSO eliminates the need to constantly switch from one account to another. If you're logged in from Foxpass, you can log in to other service providers with the click of a button.

Foxpass SSO

Foxpass’s new Single Sign-On (SSO) provides several benefits and features, including:

  • Save time and effort when logging into multiple service providers.

  • Support for both web and terminal-based user federations.

  • The ability to give access to specific users or groups for a given SSO service provider.

  • Secures access to service providers by obtaining temporary access credentials.

Currently, supported service providers are Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Workspace, and Github.

SSO for Amazon Web Services

Foxpass’s SSO offers a fast and secure way to access AWS UI Console and AWS Command Line Utility. Users can access these via Foxpass SSO without needing to have an actual account by receiving temporary credentials generated by the admin.

Temporary access via SSO secures your accounts better compared to storing pre-generated user access credentials on your host. Your administrator can configure the temporary access credentials to expire in an hour or more depending on the need.



