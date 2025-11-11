Migrate from Active Directory to Entra ID — Without Breaking LDAP Compatibility
Transition from on-prem Active Directory to Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace, Okta, or OneLogin seamlessly. Foxpass Cloud LDAP extends your organization’s IdP authentication to systems that still rely on LDAP
The Challenge: Legacy AD in a Cloud-First World
Modern IT and security teams are moving to cloud-first identity platforms for centralized MFA, zero-trust enforcement, and simplified user lifecycle management. Yet many critical systems — VPNs, NAS devices, and developer tools — still depend on LDAP for authentication.
That leaves IT teams stuck maintaining on-prem Active Directory (AD) servers or Azure AD Domain Services (AD DS) just for a few holdout systems. IT needs to a way to centralize on cloud identity while keeping LDAP-based systems operational.
Common migration blockers:
VPN or NAS systems that only support LDAP (not SAML or OIDC)
Costly and complex Azure AD DS network dependencies
Duplicate user management between AD and cloud IdP
Limited MFA enforcement and inconsistent access policies
IT teams need a way to move fully to Entra ID without breaking LDAP-dependent systems.
The Foxpass Solution: Cloud LDAP with Modern IdP Integration
Foxpass Cloud LDAP modernizes your identity infrastructure by providing a fully managed, cloud-hosted LDAP directory that syncs automatically with your organization’s cloud IdP. It removes the need for local AD servers or Azure AD DS just for authentication while preserving LDAP compatibility for systems that can’t use SAML or OIDC.
Users authenticate through your organization’s IdP, while Foxpass Cloud LDAP delivers LDAP responses that legacy systems expect — giving you consistent, secure authentication everywhere.
Use it to:
Maintain LDAP compatability for VPN, NAS, and internal developer tools.
Centralize user and group management on your cloud IdP (Entra ID, Google Workspace, Okta, OneLogin).
Enforce MFA and access policies through your IdP.
Decommission domain controllers and eliminate Azure AD DS dependencies.
If you are maintaining your own LDAP or AD server, you are probably wasting a ton of your IT staff's time.
Ken K., Verified Foxpass User
Easy integration with your IDP (Okta/Google), provide an LDAP interface without an on‑premise AD or Servers. Team is great and willing to implement features we recommend.
Isaac O., Director of Technology
How Foxpass Cloud LDAP Works to Replace AD Authentication
Foxpass Cloud LDAP syncs users and groups from your organization’s IdP. Legacy systems authenticate to Foxpass using LDAP over TLS. Foxpass validates the user against your IdP and returns the appropriate LDAP response. All authentication events are logged for visibility and compliance.
Key Benefits of Centralizing on Cloud Identity
Seamless AD-to-Entra ID migration: Maintain LDAP authentication for VPN, NAS, and CI/CD systems during and after migration.
No downtime, no duplicate accounts: Users and groups sync automatically from your cloud IdP.
Extend zero-trust identity everywhere: MFA and access control remain consistent across all systems.
Reduce cost and complexity: Eliminate the need for domain controllers and Azure AD DS.
Fast deployment: Get started in under an hour.
Already Using LDAP Bridge?
Foxpass Cloud LDAP is the next step. Once your legacy systems are authenticating successfully through LDAP Bridge, you can transition fully to Foxpass Cloud LDAP — removing AD from the authentication path while retaining LDAP compatibility.
Start Modernizing Your Identity Architecture Today
Foxpass Cloud LDAP lets your organization centralize on cloud identity while keeping every system connected and secure.
Unify authentication, reduce complexity, and achieve a zero-trust, cloud-first architecture — without maintaining on-prem AD.