Secure BYOD Access Without Passwords or IT Headaches
Use Foxpass to onboard personal devices with passwordless, certificate-based authentication. No shared credentials, no support tickets.
The Problem with Password-Based BYOD Access
For many schools, universities, and organizations, Wi-Fi onboarding looks like this:
Shared SSIDs and Wi-Fi passwords
Confused users across different OS versions
Password resets and lockouts
Credential sharing between users or guests
VPN credentials stored on unmanaged laptops
This creates a support burden and a security risk.
The Foxpass Solution
Foxpass enables passwordless BYOD access using X.509 certificates and EAP-TLS authentication via its cloud-native Cloud RADIUS platform.
Paired with the BYOD Certificate Installer, users can self-enroll their own personal devices without needing IT support.
How It Works
User runs the Foxpass BYOD Certificate Installer and authenticates via their identity provider (Google Workspace, Okta, Entra ID, OneLogin)
They download a signed certificate using Foxpass’s self-service portal
Their device connects to Wi-Fi or VPN using EAP-TLS
No password is stored, shared, or reused. Access is tied to identity and device
Backed by Foxpass Cloud RADIUS
Who This Is For
K-12 networks managing network access for staff-owned or student-owned devices
Higher education campuses with hybrid staff/student device access
Enterprise IT teams supporting remote work and BYOD laptops
Guest networks needing limited access without credential sprawl
Benefits of Passwordless BYOD
- Eliminate shared credentials and SSID confusion
- Improve user experience for students, staff, and guests
- Reduce help desk volume for Wi-Fi onboarding
- Secure unmanaged devices with identity-based access
- Easily revoke certificates on offboarding or policy change
- Align with zero-trust and NIST 800-63 guidelines
Compatible With
iOS
macOS
Android
Windows
ChromeOS
VPN clients and enterprise Wi-Fi (802.1X)
Works with MDMs like Jamf, Kandji, Intune - or no MDM at all.
Real Customer Feedback
We made the crucial transition to PKI Certificate‑based authentication for our Wi‑Fi security, and Foxpass Advanced RADIUS made it nearly effortless. Their cloud‑based RADIUS server seamlessly integrated with Azure AD (Entra ID) and JAMF, simplifying setup. Issuing certificates to nearly 10,000 users went smoothly, and now our students and staff benefit from unparalleled secure access.
Mike Good, Network Administrator, LL Schools
Ready to Go Passwordless with BYOD?
Let Foxpass help you move beyond Wi-Fi passwords and onboarding pain—so your users get connected securely, and your IT team stays focused.