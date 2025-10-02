Skip to main content
Foxpass
Secure BYOD Access Without Passwords or IT Headaches

Use Foxpass to onboard personal devices with passwordless, certificate-based authentication. No shared credentials, no support tickets.

The Problem with Password-Based BYOD Access

For many schools, universities, and organizations, Wi-Fi onboarding looks like this:

  • Shared SSIDs and Wi-Fi passwords

  • Confused users across different OS versions

  • Password resets and lockouts

  • Credential sharing between users or guests

  • VPN credentials stored on unmanaged laptops

This creates a support burden and a security risk.

The Foxpass Solution

Foxpass enables passwordless BYOD access using X.509 certificates and EAP-TLS authentication via its cloud-native Cloud RADIUS platform.

Paired with the BYOD Certificate Installer, users can self-enroll their own personal devices without needing IT support.

How It Works

  1. User runs the Foxpass BYOD Certificate Installer and authenticates via their identity provider (Google Workspace, Okta, Entra ID, OneLogin)

  2. They download a signed certificate using Foxpass’s self-service portal

  3. Their device connects to Wi-Fi or VPN using EAP-TLS

  4. No password is stored, shared, or reused. Access is tied to identity and device

Backed by Foxpass Cloud RADIUS

Who This Is For

  • K-12 networks managing network access for staff-owned or student-owned devices

  • Higher education campuses with hybrid staff/student device access

  • Enterprise IT teams supporting remote work and BYOD laptops

  • Guest networks needing limited access without credential sprawl

Benefits of Passwordless BYOD

  • Eliminate shared credentials and SSID confusion
  • Improve user experience for students, staff, and guests
  • Reduce help desk volume for Wi-Fi onboarding
  • Secure unmanaged devices with identity-based access
  • Easily revoke certificates on offboarding or policy change
  • Align with zero-trust and NIST 800-63 guidelines

Compatible With

  • iOS

  • macOS

  • Android

  • Windows

  • ChromeOS

  • VPN clients and enterprise Wi-Fi (802.1X)

Works with MDMs like Jamf, Kandji, Intune - or no MDM at all.

Real Customer Feedback

We made the crucial transition to PKI Certificate‑based authentication for our Wi‑Fi security, and Foxpass Advanced RADIUS made it nearly effortless. Their cloud‑based RADIUS server seamlessly integrated with Azure AD (Entra ID) and JAMF, simplifying setup. Issuing certificates to nearly 10,000 users went smoothly, and now our students and staff benefit from unparalleled secure access.

Mike Good, Network Administrator, LL Schools

Read the Case Study

Ready to Go Passwordless with BYOD?

Let Foxpass help you move beyond Wi-Fi passwords and onboarding pain—so your users get connected securely, and your IT team stays focused.

