At Splashtop and Foxpass, we’re never done seeking new, innovative ways to work securely and efficiently. As such, we’re excited to officially announce some new features we’ve rolled out over the past few weeks, as well as some upcoming features we have in Beta.
Reauthorization Timeout
Admins can now set a reauthorization timeout for their Radius clients that support the "Session-Timeout" RADIUS response. This requires endpoints to reauthorize with the RADIUS client after a set time (measured in seconds). Reauthorization timeouts can be set on the RADIUS Clients page.
Radius MFA Support
Another new feature for RADIUS clients is support for Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). MFA can be enabled on a per-client basis.
Currently, Duo is the only supported MFA provider. Whenever a user tries to log into the Radius client, their Duo app will ask for authorization. Companies can enable MFA from the Configuration page, after which MFA can be enabled for individual clients from the RADIUS Clients page.
SSH Key Management
Admins can now manually add, enable, and disable SSH keys for users. They can also mass disable all SSH keys for a user in the event that a machine or account is compromised. You can find the Manage SSH Keys feature in the Actions dropdown on the Users page.
Password Expiration
Companies can now enable automatic Foxpass password expiration. With this feature, users will receive an email reminding them to set up a new password within a week before their current one expires. If a user's password expires, they can set a new one on the Password page or have an admin do it for them from the Actions dropdown on the Users page. Password expiration can be managed on the Authentication Settings page.
Beta Features
We also have a few features that are currently in Beta and moving down the pipeline!
LDAP Logging
First is LDAP request logging, which provides insights into potential security concerns by tracking and monitoring LDAP (Lightweight Directory Access Protocol) requests sent to and received from the server. These logs are particularly useful for companies that undergo security audits, as they provide clear records of who requests access to what and when they request it.
You can filter logs by time range and view the bind name, type, success status, and error message (if applicable) used in the LDAP bind request.
On-Premise Hosting
We're also finalizing an on-premises Foxpass application using Docker. Customers will be able to run Foxpass on their own machines and receive regular updates through Docker Hub, rather than relying on our hosted service (should they so choose).
Office 365 Support
Finally, we're close to adding support for Office 365. Once finished, any companies that use Azure Active Directory will be able to use Foxpass. This will provide a new, easy, and efficient way to manage users and permissions, as Foxpass can sync with Azure Active Directory to adjust permissions when users are added and removed.
Thanks for being great customers and stay tuned for the next batch of updates!
-Foxpass
Upgrade Your Security
Ready to secure your network without relying on sharing passwords or access keys? Click here to learn how Foxpass can help you avoid costly security mistakes: