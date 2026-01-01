System Administrator I
Cupertino, California, United States (On-site)
Who we are?
Splashtop helps organizations power and secure distributed work. For 20 years, we've delivered remote access, remote support, autonomous endpoint management, and endpoint security solutions trusted by IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. We're continuing to innovate with AI-powered tools that help IT teams work smarter and keep endpoints secure.
More than 250,000 businesses rely on Splashtop, with over 25 million computers running on our platform. Recognized by leading industry analysts and highly rated by customers, we're committed to delivering secure, reliable solutions backed by ISO/IEC 27001 certification and SOC 2 compliance.
Founded in 2006, Splashtop achieved unicorn status in 2021 with a valuation exceeding $1 billion. We're headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices across Europe and Asia and approximately 350 Splashtoppers worldwide.
We're proud of our founder-led, collaborative culture where Splashtoppers are valued, ideas are welcomed, and everyone can make a real impact. We work hard, support one another, and celebrate our successes together. As we continue to grow, we're looking for people who want to grow with us.
What will you do in this role?
System Administrator I is expected to perform a variety of tasks related to information technology system administration including installing, configuring, and supporting client-based systems like Windows and Mac machines. System Administrators are also expected to help deploy images, applications, and services needed in the organization.
The key responsibilities of this role will require you to do:
Install, configure, and deploy client and server hardware and software including operating systems, applications, and patches to maintain effective security practices.
Configure, monitor, and maintain email applications or endpoint protection software.
Support, troubleshoot, and repair workstation issues
Provide Active Directory/EntraID management assistance
Manage SaaS systems, invoicing, and user management
Analyze and resolve issues
Create and maintain written procedures
Create technical documentation for training material
Train and provide guidance to employees
Provide general information technology support
Onboarding and Offboarding
To be a good fit for this role, you have:
Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Information Technology related field
1-3 years of work experience in a related field
Knowledge and experience working on computer hardware, software, and systems
Strong work ethic with the ability to co-work on projects
Good organizational and planning skills
Ability to quickly debug and find solutions
Patience to work with less-knowledgeable clients
Hunger to take on new challenges and continue learning
What we Offer:
A dynamic and supportive work environment.
The base salary range for this role is $68,000 – $90,000 per year. Actual pay depends on experience, skills, and location, and is in addition to performance-based incentives and other benefits.
Incredible and continuous learning experience for professional growth and development.
Fast-paced environment where we celebrate successes and have a lot of fun while working.
An amazing crew of other hard working and passionate people from all over the globe.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their resume to HR-Recruiting@splashtop.com with the job title in the subject line. Questions about this opportunity or the recruitment process can be sent to the same address.
Splashtop is a proud equal opportunity employer, dedicated to creating an inclusive workplace that celebrates diversity. We value the unique skills and experiences brought by individuals from all backgrounds and identities, including but not limited to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability status, protected veteran status, socioeconomic background, or individuals reentering the workforce. We especially encourage applications from underrepresented groups such as women, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals, people with disabilities, and veterans. At Splashtop, we believe diversity drives innovation, and we are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels welcomed, respected, and valued.