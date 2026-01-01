Senior Manager, Web Experience & Optimization
Cupertino, California, United States (On-site)
Who we are?
Splashtop helps organizations power and secure distributed work. For 20 years, we've delivered remote access, remote support, autonomous endpoint management, and endpoint security solutions trusted by IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. We're continuing to innovate with AI-powered tools that help IT teams work smarter and keep endpoints secure.
More than 250,000 businesses rely on Splashtop, with over 25 million computers running on our platform. Recognized by leading industry analysts and highly rated by customers, we're committed to delivering secure, reliable solutions backed by ISO/IEC 27001 certification and SOC 2 compliance.
Founded in 2006, Splashtop achieved unicorn status in 2021 with a valuation exceeding $1 billion. We're headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices across Europe and Asia and approximately 350 Splashtoppers worldwide.
We're proud of our founder-led, collaborative culture where Splashtoppers are valued, ideas are welcomed, and everyone can make a real impact. We work hard, support one another, and celebrate our successes together. As we continue to grow, we're looking for people who want to grow with us.
About the Role
Splashtop is seeking a Senior Manager, Web Experience & Optimization to own our website experience, optimization strategy, and roadmap. This role will focus on improving user experience, simplifying customer journeys, and driving measurable improvements in website conversion and engagement.
The ideal candidate combines strong web product management skills with a data-driven approach to UX and conversion optimization. This person will work cross-functionally to turn business priorities and customer insights into impactful website improvements.
Key Responsibilities
Own website strategy and roadmap:
Drive continuous improvement of Splashtop's website, prioritizing initiatives that enhance UX, engagement, and conversion.
Optimize customer journeys:
Improve product discovery, navigation, pricing pages, free trials, demo requests, sign-ups, and online purchases.
Drive conversion rate optimization (CRO):
Identify opportunities to reduce friction and increase conversions through data analysis, experimentation, and A/B testing.
Lead cross-functional initiatives:
Partner with Marketing, Product, Sales, Customer Success, Design, and Engineering to translate business needs into website improvements.
Manage end-to-end execution:
Drive website initiatives end to end, from requirements and prioritization through project coordination, launch readiness, and measurement after launch, partnering closely with the Web Development team, which owns the build, technical QA, and release.
Measure and improve performance:
Establish and monitor website KPIs, analyze user behavior and conversion funnels, and use insights to guide decisions.
Required Skills & Experience
6–10 years of experience in website management, web product management, digital experience, or conversion optimization, preferably in B2B SaaS.
Proven track record of improving website conversion rates, user experience, and business outcomes.
Strong understanding of UX principles, customer journey mapping, conversion funnels, and A/B testing.
Hands-on experience with web analytics and experimentation tools such as GA4, Mixpanel, Hotjar, Optimizely, or similar platforms.
Experience managing website roadmaps, defining requirements, prioritizing initiatives, and coordinating with design and development teams.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to translate data into actionable recommendations.
Excellent project management, communication, and cross-functional collaboration skills.
Familiarity with CMS platforms, website development processes, and technical concepts.
Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Business, Computer Science, or a related field, or equivalent practical experience.
Preferred Qualifications
Experience with product-led growth (PLG), self-service SaaS, or e-commerce conversion funnels.
Experience optimizing trial sign-ups, demo requests, pricing pages, and online purchasing experiences.
Familiarity with personalization, user behavior analytics, and experimentation frameworks.
What Success Looks Like
Higher website visitor-to-trial, demo, and purchase conversion rates.
Simpler navigation and more intuitive product discovery.
A prioritized, data-driven website roadmap aligned with business objectives.
Consistent delivery of measurable UX and conversion improvements.
What we Offer:
A dynamic and supportive work environment.
The base salary range for this role is $110,000 – $140,000 per year. Actual pay depends on experience, skills, and location, and is in addition to performance-based incentives and other benefits.
Incredible and continuous learning experience for professional growth and development.
Fast-paced environment where we celebrate successes and have a lot of fun while working.
An amazing crew of other hard working and passionate people from all over the globe.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their resume to HR-Recruiting@splashtop.com with the job title in the subject line. Questions about this opportunity or the recruitment process can be sent to the same address.
Splashtop is a proud equal opportunity employer, dedicated to creating an inclusive workplace that celebrates diversity. We value the unique skills and experiences brought by individuals from all backgrounds and identities, including but not limited to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability status, protected veteran status, socioeconomic background, or individuals reentering the workforce. We especially encourage applications from underrepresented groups such as women, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals, people with disabilities, and veterans. At Splashtop, we believe diversity drives innovation, and we are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels welcomed, respected, and valued.