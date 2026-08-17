Haal het meeste uit Splashtop AEM
Of je nu Splashtop AEM aan het evalueren bent of meer uit je implementatie wilt halen, ontdek praktische manieren om routinematige IT-taken te automatiseren, de zichtbaarheid van endpoints te verbeteren en endpointbeheer te vereenvoudigen.
Date: October 21, 2026
Tijd: 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET / 4:00pm GMT
Duur: 30 minuten
Description: Managing endpoints shouldn't be time-consuming or reactive.
Join our product team for a live walkthrough of Splashtop AEM and discover how IT teams are using automation to reduce repetitive tasks, improve endpoint health, and gain greater visibility across their environments.
Through practical use cases and real-world workflows, you'll learn how Splashtop AEM can help you streamline everyday endpoint management—whether you're exploring it for the first time or looking to unlock more of its capabilities.
What You'll Learn
Automate repetitive IT tasks including patching, updates, and routine maintenance.
Proactively identify and resolve endpoint issues with health monitoring and alerts.
Improve visibility across your environment to better manage devices at scale.
See real-world workflows that help IT teams save time and work more efficiently.
Learn how Splashtop AEM complements remote support to create a more complete endpoint management solution.
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