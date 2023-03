Datto MSP Tech Day: Elevate Your SaaS Security

Splashtop is a key integration partner of Datto’s Business Management products. The first MSP Technology Day of 2022 is about proactively defending against cyber attacks, limiting downtime and preventing critical data loss. Our team will be presenting Splashtop SOS to help MSPs grow alongside our own growing set of features such as reselling remote access, setting up an on-prem remote support platform, managing Bitdefender antivirus for endpoints and more.

Datto MSP Tech Day | Splashtop – Datto Integration | Splashtop SOS