Vai al contenuto principale
Splashtop
Prova gratuita
An IT tech using a laptop

GoToAssist Pricing Comparison

Save 70% or more by choosing Splashtop over GoToAssist

Free Trial

GoToAssist Pricing Too High?

What if we told you that you didn't have to pay an arm and a leg for a remote support solution? If you're currently using GoToAssist, then you know how expensive it is starting at €49/month (and that's not including the add-on you'll need to purchase to support mobile devices).

When you compare GoToAssist pricing to Splashtop SOS, you'll find that Splashtop can save you 70% or more! Splashtop gives you a better value and more features.

Compare Splashtop vs GoToAssist Cost

Splashtop SOS

GoToAssist

Starting at

€189/year

€588/year

Mobile device support (iOS & Android)

Included for free

Extra $240 per agent per year

Total including mobile device support starting at

€189/year

€756/year

If you require mobile device support, then you'll save over 75% on your subscription when you choose Splashtop SOS over GoToAssist. Splashtop SOS also comes with features that aren't found in GoToAssist, including drag-and-drop file transfer, multi-monitor support, and remote print.

That's why Splashtop SOS is the best GoToAssist alternative.

Don't Pay More For a GoToAssist License - Try Splashtop Now!

Free Trial

What our Happy Customers Say

Using Splashtop SOS for remote support access. Much better than GoToAssist, which I was using before. As good as anything else I've used, and the price is great.

Mark Bazin - Cristo Rey Network

What our Happy Customers Say

So far, I've found Splashtop to be the best value for the money for supporting my small business clients. I've fully switched from GoToAssist to Splashtop, primarily on price, but the big bonus is the ability to support mobile devices!

David Humber - FWD Consulting

What our Happy Customers Say

Using Splashtop SOS for remote support access. Much better than GoToAssist, which I was using before. As good as anything else I've used, and the price is great.

Mark Bazin - Cristo Rey Network

What our Happy Customers Say

So far, I've found Splashtop to be the best value for the money for supporting my small business clients. I've fully switched from GoToAssist to Splashtop, primarily on price, but the big bonus is the ability to support mobile devices!

David Humber - FWD Consulting

Ci piacerebbe conoscere le tue esigenze

Contattaci

Scopri le ultime novità e le offerte speciali di Splashtop

Iscriviti subito
  • Conformità
  • Informativa sulla privacy
  • Condizioni d'uso
Copyright ©2023 Splashtop Inc. Tutti i diritti riservati. Tutti i prezzi indicati non includono le tasse applicabili.