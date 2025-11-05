Secure network access just got easier. In our latest Foxpass update, you can now use our RADIUS endpoints to grant network access to devices that use the PAP protocol to get online.
This includes devices like Apple TVs or VOIP phones that aren't associated with a specific user login.
Just specify which MAC addresses or prefixes are allowed on your network from the MAC Addresses page. You can also set RADIUS attributes that return specific MAC entries.
Ready to let your devices securely connect to your network? Follow the instructions here to get up and going!
– Foxpass Team
