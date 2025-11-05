Here at Foxpass, innovation never ends. So, we’ excited to officially announce some new features we've rolled out over the past few months.
RADIUS Attribute Testing
You can now quickly test RADIUS Attributes directly from the console. Simply select an attribute set and a user, and the tool will show you what attributes and values will be returned by RADIUS. This allows you to easily check if you’ve configured your attribute set correctly.
The tool can be found at the bottom of the RADIUS Attributes page.
Google Password Sync
Foxpass can now sync passwords into Google. If you change your password in Foxpass, we will push the new password into Google. This feature is useful for organizations that want users to maintain a single password but also want to have Google’s 2FA turned on.
This can be enabled for G Suite users on the Authentication Settings page.
Login Lockouts
We’ve now added the ability to lock users out after a set number of failed login attempts. They can either be automatically unlocked after a set period or manually unlocked by an administrator.
This feature only applies to users or organizations that do not have delegated authentication turned on. The setting can be enabled on the Authentication Settings page.
Upgrade Your Security
Ready to protect your network with the latest in access control? Click here to learn how Foxpass can help you avoid costly security mistakes: