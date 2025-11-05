Skip to main content
Back to Splashtop
Foxpass
Log inFree Trial
Contact UsLog inFree Trial
Splashtop New Features

New Features - Spring 2017

Foxpass Team
2 min read
Updated
Get Started with Foxpass
Protect your Wi-Fi and networks with identity- and certificate-based authentication
Free Trial

Here at Foxpass, innovation never ends. So, we’ excited to officially announce some new features we've rolled out over the past few months.

RADIUS Attribute Testing

You can now quickly test RADIUS Attributes directly from the console. Simply select an attribute set and a user, and the tool will show you what attributes and values will be returned by RADIUS. This allows you to easily check if you’ve configured your attribute set correctly.

The tool can be found at the bottom of the RADIUS Attributes page.

Radius attribute testing screenshot

Google Password Sync

Foxpass can now sync passwords into Google. If you change your password in Foxpass, we will push the new password into Google. This feature is useful for organizations that want users to maintain a single password but also want to have Google’s 2FA turned on.

This can be enabled for G Suite users on the Authentication Settings page.

Google password sync screenshot

Login Lockouts

We’ve now added the ability to lock users out after a set number of failed login attempts. They can either be automatically unlocked after a set period or manually unlocked by an administrator.

This feature only applies to users or organizations that do not have delegated authentication turned on. The setting can be enabled on the Authentication Settings page.

Password lockout screenshot

Upgrade Your Security

Ready to protect your network with the latest in access control? Click here to learn how Foxpass can help you avoid costly security mistakes:

Free Trial

Share This
RSS FeedSubscribe

Related Content

Foxpass News

August 2016 Post-Incident Review

Learn More
Splashtop logo
Foxpass News

Foxpass Has a New Home on Splashtop.com

Learn More
A computer screen showing lines of code.
Foxpass News

Your Security is Our Priority

Learn More
Splashtop New Features
Foxpass News

Session Recording & PagerDuty Integration (New Features)

Learn More
View All Blogs
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2025 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.