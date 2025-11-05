At Foxpass, we’re always thinking up new innovations to make secure network access better than ever. So, we’re excited to officially announce some new features we've rolled out over the past few months:
Foxpass Logins w/2FA
Multi-Factor Authentication adds additional security to accounts, helping verify users as they log in. Now, Foxpass’s two-factor authentication feature adds full support for organizations who don’t use G Suite or Office 365 as an identity provider.
You can register your organization with Foxpass and use your regular email, a Foxpass specific password, and a 2FA code to login to the website. This helps verify user identities, so unauthorized users can’t login using stolen credentials.
Contact us at help@foxpass.com to get set up today.
Password Features
Password security remains extremely important, so we’re providing more control over your password rules. In addition to supporting a full authentication mechanism on Foxpass, we’ve expanded password requirement configurations beyond choosing a minimum zxcvbn score.
You can now enforce non-reuse of passwords, minimum password lengths, and minimum numbers of digits or letters. This feature suite can help extend your organization’s password policies to the rest of your infrastructure, ensuring strong password policies across your company.
You can try out these new features on the new Authentication Settings page.
IP Whitelisting
You can now whitelist IP addresses for access to our LDAP endpoint. This way only pre-approved IP addresses have access to your LDAP directory, ensuring greater security for your directory access.
Check out the Whitelist IPs page to get started.
Improved Sync Page
We’ve added more visibility to the sync process on our Directory Sync page. You can now instantly check if your credentials are valid at the top of the page. Additionally, Bitium and Okta now display more information about their sync status.
If a user is out of sync and needs immediate updating, you can manually re-sync a user from the Users page. Simply select the option from the Actions dropdown menu (where applicable) and the user will sync automatically. This is helpful for users that have need immediate assistance and don’t want to wait for sync to re-run.
Group Filters
The Groups page now supports group name filtering and pagination, making it easier to find groups in large organizations. Check the top right corner of the page to try it out.
Streamlined User Page
We've unified the inactive users tab on the Users page. Users that were disabled by an admin are now marked in yellow and users that were disabled by a sync process are marked in red.
To re-enable a user disabled by an admin, select “re-enable” from the dropdown menu. To re-enable a user disabled by a sync process, just re-enable them in your directory source and wait for the sync process to re-run or select “refresh user” from the dropdown menu.
LDAP Password Modify
We now handle ldappasswd commands so you can modify a user’s password using our LDAP endpoint.
Coming Soon:
More Password Features
Soon you'll see more password features within the console. You'll have the ability to lock a user out if they enter an incorrect password too many times in a row. Admins will also be able to automatically reset user passwords.
Foxpass Cache
We’re looking for Beta testers for our new Foxpass Cache! With Foxpass Cache, if your hosts or access points can’t reach Foxpass’s servers, they’ll use a local cache as a fallback option. If you're interested in trying it out, contact us at help@foxpass.com.
Upgrade Your Security
Looking for a powerful solution to protect your network without compromising ease of access? Click here to learn how Foxpass can help you avoid costly security mistakes: