Splashtop New Features

New Feature - API Explorer

Foxpass Team
1 min read
Updated
We're happy to announce our new API explorer on our docs pages!

It's now easier than ever to quickly test API endpoints and start automating tasks in Foxpass, no coding experience required.

All you need to do is plug in an API key into the module and enter any necessary parameters into the fields. From there, your API and integrations are good to go!

Note: the API explorer connects to the live database, so be careful when making any modifying calls.

You can add and run APIs in Foxpass in three simple steps:

Step 1. Create an API key

Screenshot showing the API keys feature

Step 2. Enter the API key

Screenshot showing how to enter API keys

Step 3. Make an API call

Screenshot showing how to test API keys

And that's all there is to it!

If you need more written, detailed instructions, check out the docs page here!

– Foxpass Team

