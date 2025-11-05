We're happy to announce our new API explorer on our docs pages!
It's now easier than ever to quickly test API endpoints and start automating tasks in Foxpass, no coding experience required.
All you need to do is plug in an API key into the module and enter any necessary parameters into the fields. From there, your API and integrations are good to go!
Note: the API explorer connects to the live database, so be careful when making any modifying calls.
You can add and run APIs in Foxpass in three simple steps:
Step 1. Create an API key
Step 2. Enter the API key
Step 3. Make an API call
And that's all there is to it!
If you need more written, detailed instructions, check out the docs page here!
– Foxpass Team
Upgrade Your Security
Ready to protect your network from unauthorized users without keeping employees locked out? Click here to learn how Foxpass can help you avoid costly security mistakes: