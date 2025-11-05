Foxpass is excited to announce support for LDAP managed SUDOers!
With SUDOers, you can remotely manage sudo permissions directly from the Foxpass console. This enables you to restrict commands and set environment variables based on host, user, group membership, and more.
Now, you can manage not only access to the host, but also user permissions while on the host.
To find out more check out our documentation here! SUDOers is an add-on feature, so if you’re interested, contact us at help@foxpass.com or over our Intercom chat to get set up.
– Foxpass Team
