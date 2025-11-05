We're happy to announce support for Okta Verify Push in Foxpass!
Now, when you delegate authentication to Okta, we'll automatically check if you have a push factor enabled and use it to verify that you're logging in properly. This provides a secure method of accessing and verifying accounts via multi-factor authentication, keeping networks secure without compromising ease of access.
To set up delegated authentication with Okta in Foxpass, read our instructions here.
To set up Okta Verify Push, read Okta's instructions here.
–Foxpass Team