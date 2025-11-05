Skip to main content
Back to Splashtop
Foxpass
Log inFree Trial
Contact UsLog inFree Trial
Splashtop New Features

Foxpass + Okta Verify Push

Foxpass Team
1 min read
Updated
Get Started with Foxpass
Protect your Wi-Fi and networks with identity- and certificate-based authentication
Free Trial

We're happy to announce support for Okta Verify Push in Foxpass!

Now, when you delegate authentication to Okta, we'll automatically check if you have a push factor enabled and use it to verify that you're logging in properly. This provides a secure method of accessing and verifying accounts via multi-factor authentication, keeping networks secure without compromising ease of access.

To set up delegated authentication with Okta in Foxpass, read our instructions here.

To set up Okta Verify Push, read Okta's instructions here.

–Foxpass Team

Share This
RSS FeedSubscribe

Related Content

Foxpass News

August 2016 Post-Incident Review

Learn More
Splashtop logo
Foxpass News

Foxpass Has a New Home on Splashtop.com

Learn More
A computer screen showing lines of code.
Foxpass News

Your Security is Our Priority

Learn More
Splashtop New Features
Foxpass News

Session Recording & PagerDuty Integration (New Features)

Learn More
View All Blogs
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2025 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.