Foxpass is excited to finally roll out the production version of our custom Foxpass cache!
The cache acts as a secondary source of authentication for your systems.
While our availability record is impressive, like any cloud service provider, we are not immune to downtime.
We now offer a local caching server that guarantees that you will never have an issue logging into your servers, Wi-Fi, or other systems.
If downtime happens or your systems have trouble reaching our servers for whatever reason, the system checks the local directory in the cache instead. The cache is distributed as a Docker container that’s easy to setup and configure. As with any container, there are no external dependencies. Simply download and run.
With Foxpass cache, you can ensure that authorized users will be able to access your networks, servers, and systems quickly, easily, and reliably, while unauthorized users are kept at bay. Even in rare instances of downtime, your systems will remain secure and accessible.
Foxpass cache is a premium feature, so if you’d like to start using it, you can contact us at help@foxpass.com and we’ll get you started.
Instructions on how to get the cache up and running can be found here. To learn how to update your hosts and other clients to use the cache, read here.
-Foxpass Team