When I founded Foxpass eight years ago, my goal was to bring enterprise-level security features to companies of all sizes. With your help, we've been able to achieve that goal. With our product line of identity and role-based access control products for networks and servers, we've improved security for hundreds of customers.
I'm ecstatic to be able to announce that Foxpass has been acquired by Splashtop, the leader in Secure Remote Access and Remote Support. When I first met Mark and the other co-founders, it was clear that our visions aligned and our shared passion for delighting customers was obvious.
Off the bat, not much will change: the entire team is joining Splashtop. You'll continue to see the same faces in sales calls and support chats. And with Splashtop's support, Foxpass will be able to bring some long-awaited enhancements to our products and continue to provide the world-class support you've come to expect from us.
I'm very proud of what the Foxpass team, past and present, has accomplished. I'm thankful to you, our customers, who have supported us along the way, with your patronage, your feedback, and, most importantly, your trust. This acquisition marks the beginning of a new chapter that will yield better products, better support, and better security for our current and future customers.
Yours,
Aren Sandersen
Founder, Foxpass
About Splashtop
Splashtop is a leader in solutions that simplify and streamline the work-anywhere world. Its solutions for flexible work, media and entertainment, learning, and IT support deliver an experience that is as fast, simple, and secure as being in front of an on-site machine. Splashtop delivers high performance with 4k quality at 60fps; advanced security features and compliance; one application for access and support for all devices and operating systems; and instant global support with direct access to an expert. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. Splashtop.com