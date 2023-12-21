Splashtop Quick Setup Guide
Watch Demo Video
Install the Splashtop Business app on the devices you want to remote from.
Download the Business app here. After downloading, click the file to start the installation.
Once installed, open the app. Note: Device verification is required for first-time logins. After successful verification, reopen the Business app.
Install the Splashtop Streamer on the devices that you want to remote to.
Log into the admin portal and click "Add Computer". Copy the Streamer download link and send it to the computers you want to remote to.
On these computers, open the link to download, install, and run the Streamer. Then, click "OK" to grant access permissions.
Connect to Your Remote Devices:
Open the Business app on the device you want to remote from.
You'll see a list of computers where the Streamer was installed. Click on the desired computer to establish a remote connection.
Splashtop Business Access Demo Video