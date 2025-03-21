Remote Control in the SuperOps RMM and PSA platform
Splashtop unattended remote access is bundled within the SuperOps platform, enabling users to securely access and control managed computers from anywhere.
Key Features
Secure, high-performance, one-click remote access to managed computers from within the SuperOps console, even without an end user present.
In-session features such as file transfer, remote print, chat and more.
Automatic logging of remote access sessions within SuperOps.
Resources
Learn More