Saltar al contenido principal
Splashtop
Prueba gratuita

Infrastructure Providers and Subprocessors

This document describes the infrastructure environment, sub-processors and certain other entities (“Suppliers”) material to the Splashtop services where such Suppliers process personal data on behalf of Splashtop in furtherance of Splashtop’s provision of the Services to Customer (such data, “Customer Data”). Splashtop Infrastructure Providers and Sub-processors The following describes the legal entities engaged in the service delivery and storage of Customer Data by Splashtop for the Services:

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.

  • Google

  • Oracle Corporation

The following describes the legal entities engaged in the processing of Customer Data by Splashtop for the Services:

  • Salesforce.com

  • Zendesk

  • Intercom.io

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • HubSpot

  • RingCentral

  • Zoom

  • Osano

This policy was last updated on March 7, 2023.

Get notified of changes to this document

Nos encantaría saber de ti

Contáctenos

Recibe las últimas noticias y ofertas especiales de Splashtop

Suscríbete ahora
  • Cumplimiento
  • Política de privacidad
  • Condiciones de uso
Copyright ©2023 Splashtop Inc. Todos los derechos reservados. Todos los precios indicados excluyen los impuestos aplicables.