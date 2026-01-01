Manager/Sr. Manager, Product Management
Cupertino, California, United States (On-site)
Who we are?
Splashtop helps organizations power and secure distributed work. For 20 years, we've delivered remote access, remote support, autonomous endpoint management, and endpoint security solutions trusted by IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. We're continuing to innovate with AI-powered tools that help IT teams work smarter and keep endpoints secure.
More than 250,000 businesses rely on Splashtop, with over 25 million computers running on our platform. Recognized by leading industry analysts and highly rated by customers, we're committed to delivering secure, reliable solutions backed by ISO/IEC 27001 certification and SOC 2 compliance.
Founded in 2006, Splashtop achieved unicorn status in 2021 with a valuation exceeding $1 billion. We're headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices across Europe and Asia and approximately 350 Splashtoppers worldwide.
We're proud of our founder-led, collaborative culture where Splashtoppers are valued, ideas are welcomed, and everyone can make a real impact. We work hard, support one another, and celebrate our successes together. As we continue to grow, we're looking for people who want to grow with us.
What will you do in this role?
We want someone to drive the
Splashtop sells remote access, remote support, endpoint management, and cloud security to IT teams and MSPs who do not have time for software that almost works. Every one of those lines deserves a person who wakes up thinking about its roadmap, its margin, its competitors, and its pipeline in the same breath.
That person is not a backlog groomer. They are a product leader who works closely with senior leadership and cross-functional teams: they help shape the bets, understand the numbers, get in front of customers and partners, and drive the product toward successful outcomes.
If you have been the person in the room who could read the architecture diagram, the cohort chart, and the deal desk spreadsheet without swapping brains, keep reading.
The key responsibilities of this role will require you to:
You own a product line end to end, not a feature area. Ownership here means all seven of these at once, not the two you like best.
Who you are?
You are technical enough to be trusted
6+ years in product, with experience leading B2B or B2C software products that IT or security teams actually deploy.
You can hold your own on identity, networking, endpoint agents, or cloud infrastructure. You do not need to write production code, but you should be able to read a design doc and ask the question that changes it.
You have shipped something with real security or compliance weight and lived through the review.
You are analytical by default
You are comfortable building and working with models. Attach rates, cohort retention, unit economics, sensitivity on the assumptions that matter.
You instrument products so decisions come from behavior, not anecdote.
You change your mind when the number says so, out loud, in front of people.
You think like an owner
You have owned a meaningful product area or product line and been accountable for its performance and outcomes.
You are comfortable with pricing, packaging, and margin conversations. Discount pressure does not scare you into a bad structure
You write clearly. A tight two-page memo from you moves a decision faster than a 40-slide deck from anyone else
You can mentor and provide product leadership to other PMs, and if managing a team, help them grow without taking their work away from them.
Things that would make us call you first
You have sold through or built for the MSP channel and can explain how a partner makes money on your product
Background in endpoint management, RMM, patching, or remote support
Identity and access experience: RADIUS, PKI, SSO, Zero Trust
You have competed against a much larger incumbent and taken share anyway
You have launched a free tier or a free tool that turned into a real pipeline source
You have supported or leda product through a pricing change without losing the base
What we have offer:
A dynamic and supportive work environment.
The base salary range for this role is $135,000 – $180,000 per year. Actual pay depends on experience, skills, and location, and is in addition to performance-based incentives and other benefits.
Incredible and continuous learning experience for professional growth and development.
Fast-paced environment where we celebrate successes and have a lot of fun while working.
An amazing crew of other hard working and passionate people from all over the globe.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their resume to HR-Recruiting@splashtop.com with the job title in the subject line. Questions about this opportunity or the recruitment process can be sent to the same address.
Splashtop is a proud equal opportunity employer, dedicated to creating an inclusive workplace that celebrates diversity. We value the unique skills and experiences brought by individuals from all backgrounds and identities, including but not limited to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability status, protected veteran status, socioeconomic background, or individuals reentering the workforce. We especially encourage applications from underrepresented groups such as women, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals, people with disabilities, and veterans. At Splashtop, we believe diversity drives innovation, and we are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels welcomed, respected, and valued.