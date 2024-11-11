Saltar al contenido principal
+1.408.886.7177Prueba gratuita

Mastering Endpoint Management: Automate, Secure, and Simplify

Date & Time: 11th December 2024 | 8 AM PT | 11 AM ET | 4 PM BST
Duration: 30 minutes

Discover our powerful new Endpoint Management solution designed to save you time, eliminate risks, and automate the patching, configuration and control of all your Windows and MacOS endpoints—all within a single platform.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • Policy Framework: Customize and enforce policies across endpoints to maintain compliance and safeguard networks.

  • OS and 3rd Party Patch: Protect against vulnerabilities by automating updates for operating systems and third-party software.

  • Proactive Alerts and Remediation: Identify and resolve problems with real-time alerts and automated fixes via smart actions.

  • Background Actions: Access system tools and remote command without interrupting the end-user.

This webinar is designed to help you unlock the full potential of Splashtop’s Endpoint Management. Gain valuable insights and practical tips to enhance your IT operations.

Recibe las últimas noticias de Splashtop
AICPA SOC icon
  • Cumplimiento
  • Política de privacidad
  • Condiciones de uso
Copyright ©2024 Splashtop Inc. Todos los derechos reservados. Todos los precios en dólares se muestran en dólares. Todos los precios indicados excluyen los impuestos aplicables.