Logo of Digital Workplace Experience

Digital Workplace Experience Virtual Conference

May 4-5, 2022 – Online Virtual Event

Attendees will have the unique opportunity to see inside the world’s most successful digital workplaces and discover the latest digital workplace trends, best practices and research.

During this quarterly virtual conference series, attendees will have the unique opportunity to see inside the world’s most successful digital workplaces and discover the latest digital workplace trends, best practices and research. Splashtop CMO Michelle Burrows will be speaking about Solving the Remote Dilemma at 1:40pm ET.

