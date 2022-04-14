Addigy Innovate 2021

Addigy Innovate is a one-day virtual event bringing attendees together to learn about the most recent Addigy innovations and product roadmap and provide them with useful, actionable insights from industry leaders. Our team will be presenting Splashtop SOS to help IT professionals and MSPs grow alongside our own growing set of features such as reselling remote access, setting up an on-prem remote support platform, managing Bitdefender antivirus for endpoints and more.

Splashtop Remote Support | Splashtop SOS