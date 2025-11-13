Thought about improving your security protocols? It’s possible to control employee access by the user’s device rather than just by the identity of the user.
This means that, on top of relying on employees to provide a username and password to enter an account or system, the device itself will allow the user to sign on automatically. So, when a new employee is onboarded, they will be given a laptop or mobile phone that enables them to enter the company’s network (such as Wi-Fi® or intranets).
Zero-Trust and Username Authentication
If you’re an IT administrator or deal with network security within your organization, you may be familiar with a Zero-Trust Security Model. The Zero-Trust approach means that no individuals (whether inside or outside your company) are automatically given permissions when it comes to handling information and giving access to networks.
As extra precautionary as it sounds, this method better protects your company from data breaches and attacks by being wary when handing out privileges.
When you give access to others, many factors and thoughts come into play. For one, you might not know the identity of the user if the account is being used elsewhere or gets left open from another account. The user may also add their account on an unknown device infected with malware, which could put your entire network at risk.
When you’re authenticating by device, you're sure that the device is a trustworthy source. The access to your networks only stays on one device and does not leave elsewhere, making it significantly more difficult to share.
Finding the Right Tool for Device Authentication
One efficient way to authenticate by device (rather than by username) is through PKI certificates. Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) is a system that allows you to encrypt and sign data sent to a device, which relieves security problems such as assigning Wi-Fi® privileges.
Standard user authentication for Wi-Fi® can easily become decentralized and uncontrolled when, typically due to sharing of accounts, unknown users access the network. PKI digital certificates make it easy to keep track of users and their devices, as well as issue access without fear of breach.
Of course, PKI certificates help in many other ways. For one, it identifies which employees are on your network. Additionally, it protects against man-in-the-middle attacks by intercepting communication between an unsuspecting employee and an attacker via encryption. This also helps in overcoming the problem of easy-to-hack credentials.
For even greater efficiency and ease of access, Simple Certificate Enrollment Protocol, which comes with Foxpass’s Advanced RADIUS solution, makes PKI issuances even easier.
Bottom Line: Protect your Business
Zero-Trust Security protocols ensure that every user on your network is authenticated and has permission to be there. Protect your business today and prevent possible security breaches by authenticating by device (and not by user).
