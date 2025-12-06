Skip to main content
A diagram showing how Foxpass Cloud PKI, MDM, and Microsoft Entra ID work together for certificate-based authentication. Foxpass Cloud PKI issues Client Authentication certificates to devices via the organization's MDM (such as Intune, Jamf, Iru/Kandji, or Addigy). Devices present these certificates when signing into Microsoft Entra ID using CBA. Entra validates the certificate chain, user mapping, and EKU before granting access to cloud apps.

How to Configure Microsoft Entra CBA Using Foxpass Cloud PKI

Foxpass Team
6 min read
Updated
Introduction & Background

Certificate-based authentication (CBA) is one of the strongest ways to protect access to Microsoft 365, Azure portal, and other Entra-protected applications. Many organizations want CBA benefits, such as phishing-resistant authentication, password elimination, and strong device identity, but don’t want to operate a certificate authority or pay additional for Microsoft Cloud PKI.

Foxpass Cloud PKI offers a fully managed private PKI that works across all device platforms and integrates cleanly with Entra ID to enable CBA with minimal overhead. This guide gives you a walkthrough of:

  • The architecture for Entra CBA using Foxpass Cloud PKI

  • How Foxpass Cloud PKI issues ClientAuth certificates

  • How to deploy certificates using your MDM

  • How to set up Entra CBA

  • How to use the same certificate for Wi-Fi/VPN with Foxpass Cloud RADIUS

Follow this guide, and you’ll soon have a working CBA deployment using Foxpass as your private PKI.

Reference Architecture for Entra CBA with Foxpass Cloud PKI



A diagram showing how Foxpass Cloud PKI, MDM, and Microsoft Entra ID work together for certificate-based authentication. Foxpass Cloud PKI issues Client Authentication certificates to devices via the organization’s MDM (such as Intune, Jamf, Iru/Kandji, or Addigy). Devices present these certificates when signing into Microsoft Entra ID using CBA. Entra validates the certificate chain, user mapping, and EKU before granting access to cloud apps.

Prerequisites & Requirements

Foxpass Requirements Checklist

  • Foxpass Cloud PKI enabled

  • Client CA created and exported

  • SCEP endpoint created

  • MDM integration and/or BYOD installer

Microsoft Entra Requirements Checklist

  • Entra ID tenant

  • Certificate-Based Authentication enabled

  • Client CA from Foxpass uploaded

  • SAN (UPN/email) mapping defined

MDM Requirements Checklist

  • SCEP profile capability

Step-by-Step Configuration Guide

1. Verify or Create Your Client CA in Foxpass

Foxpass Cloud PKI requires a Client CA (issuing certificate authority) to sign device certificates used for Microsoft Entra CBA and EAP-TLS Wi-Fi/VPN.

  1. Log in to the Foxpass Console and go to RADIUS → EAP-TLS

  2. If no Client CA exists yet, create one now:

    1. Under "Client Certificate Authorities," click "Create new Client CA"

    2. Edit the CA Name, CA Validity, and Certificate Validity Period if desired, then click "Create CA"

3. Under "Client Certificate Authorities," click "Download CA" to save for later

Once the client CA is created, Foxpass automatically issues client Authentication (ClientAuth) EKU certificates, certificates with proper Key Usage extensions, and SAN/Subject values sourced from your MDM enrollment.

2. Ensure a Foxpass SCEP Endpoint Exists

All supported MDMs use SCEP to request and renew certificates from Foxpass.

  1. Go to Foxpass Console → RADIUS → SCEP

  2. If a SCEP Server URL (Unique Endpoint) is already shown, proceed to step 4

  3. Click "Create SCEP Endpoint" then designate a Name, Verification Type, Authentication Type, and select the Client CA from Step 1 earlier

  4. Note the "Unique Endpoint" and "Challenge Password" for later

3. Deploy Certificates Through Your MDM or Foxpass BYOD Certificate Installer

Once the Client CA and SCEP endpoint are in place, your MDM can issue device certificates for Entra CBA.

Foxpass supports SCEP-capable MDMs (Microsoft Intune, Jamf, Iru (Kandji), Addigy, and more), as well as the Foxpass BYOD Certificate Installer (OAuth-based enrollment).

Your MDM determines the Subject/SAN (UPN or email), renewal behavior, and key generation. Foxpass signs the certificate and handles revocation.

Option A: Microsoft Intune

Step A1: Create a SCEP certificate profile

  1. Go to Intune Admin Center

  2. Navigate to Devices → Configuration profiles → Create profile

  3. Choose platform (Windows, iOS/iPadOS, macOS, Android)

  4. Profile type: SCEP certificate

  5. Set the following key settings:

Setting

Value

SCEP Server URL

Foxpass SCEP ‘Unique Endpoint’

Subject name format

{{UserPrincipalName}} or {{EmailAddress}}

Key size

2048 or 4096

Key usage

Digital Signature, Key Encipherment

EKU

Client Authentication

Hash algorithm

SHA-256

Renewal threshold

Recommended 20–30%

Step A2: Configure SCEP Authentication

  • Authentication type → Shared Secret

  • Secret → Foxpass SCEP "Challenge Password" (from Foxpass Console)

Step A3: Assign & Validate

Assign profile to user/device groups and verify:

  • Certificate issued by Foxpass Client CA

  • SAN/Subject matches UPN or email

  • EKU = Client Authentication

Option B: Jamf / Iru (Kandji) / Addigy / Workspace ONE / Mosyle

Entra CBA does not require Intune for certificate provisioning. This means you can use Entra CBA even in environments not managed by Intune, including mixed Apple fleets, cross-platform deployments, EDU environments, contractor/BYOD devices, and organizations using non-Microsoft MDMs.

These MDMs follow the same underlying logic as Intune, using SCEP to generate keys on-device and request certificates from Foxpass. You can find complete instructions for each here:

Option C: BYOD Devices

Use the Foxpass BYOD Certificate Installer and complete the following steps:

  • User signs in using OAuth with Microsoft Entra ID (Note: the BYOD installer’s Google sign-in cannot be used for Microsoft Entra CBA. CBA requires certificates that map to Entra identities.)

  • Foxpass issues a ClientAuth certificate

  • Certificate installs locally (no MDM required)

This is ideal for contractors, student devices (EDU), or unmanaged endpoints.

4. Upload the Foxpass Client CA to Microsoft Entra

To use this method, Microsoft Entra must trust your issuing CA.

Step 1: Download the Client CA certificate

  • Go to Foxpass Console → RADIUS → EAP-TLS

  • Download the Client CA certificate

Step 2: Upload the Client CA to Entra

  • Go to Entra Admin Center → Protection → Certificate-Based Authentication → Certificate Authorities

  • Upload the Foxpass Client CA certificate

5. Configure Microsoft Entra Certificate-Based Authentication

In Entra Admin Center:

  1. Enable Certificate-Based Authentication

  2. Choose mapping rules:

    1. SAN → UPN (recommended)

    2. SAN → email

  3. Required EKU → Client Authentication

  4. Optional: Restrict by issuer or certificate policy

Refer to Microsoft Learn for advanced mapping rules, EKU requirements, issuer constraints, and a full walkthrough of Entra CBA configuration:
https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/entra/identity/authentication/how-to-certificate-based-authentication

6. Apply Conditional Access Policies

Create a Conditional Access policy:

  • Users: Start with a test group

  • Apps: Microsoft 365 or all cloud apps

  • Grant: Require Certificate-Based Authentication

Optional enhancements:

  • Block password-based login

  • Require compliant or domain-joined devices

  • Add MFA fallback

7. Test Certificate-Based Authentication

On a device with a Foxpass-issued certificate:

  1. Visit https://portal.office.com

  2. Enter your username

  3. The browser prompts for a certificate

  4. Select the Foxpass-issued certificate

  5. Authentication succeeds without a password

If you experience any issue authenticating with a certificate, verify that the Issuer is Foxpass Client CA and the SAN/Subject matches the UPN/email.

(Optional) Use the Same Foxpass Certificate for Wi-Fi/VPN (EAP-TLS)

An advantage of using Foxpass Cloud PKI is that the same device certificate issued for Microsoft Entra CBA can also be used for secure Wi-Fi or VPN access via EAP-TLS with Foxpass Cloud RADIUS.

With EAP-TLS, organizations can:

  • Enforce Zero-Trust network access

  • Eliminate passwords for Wi-Fi and VPN

  • Ensure that only devices with a valid Foxpass-issued certificate may join

  • Apply VLAN assignment, device trust rules, or identity-based policies

  • Share the same certificate lifecycle across Entra CBA cloud authentication and network access

Conclusion

Using Foxpass Cloud PKI with Microsoft Entra CBA and your MDM gives you:

  • A fully managed private PKI

  • Cross-platform certificate issuance

  • Automated certificate lifecycle management

  • Unified certificate identity for SaaS access and Wi-Fi/VPN (optional)

  • Seamless integration with Intune, Jamf, Iru (Kandji), Addigy, and BYOD

This setup delivers a modern, passwordless, certificate-based approach for securing both identity and network access without running your own CA.

