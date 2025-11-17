Why Foxpass Is Worth It

Foxpass, like any good DevOps or IT tool, is designed to save your business both time and money. It makes directory management easier and reduces development overhead through improved security, automation, and efficiency.
So, let’s take a moment to look at Foxpass, what it does, and what savings it can bring to your business that make it well worth the initial investment.
Security
Foxpass’s biggest benefit to your company is the improvement it brings to your security. Foxpass protects the most sensitive parts of your infrastructure by keeping unauthorized users at bay, without adding unnecessary barriers to approved users. Generally, the upside of improved security can be hard to measure, but consider this: how much is access to your hosts worth? Your source code? Your internal tools?
Foxpass can prevent illicit access to those systems by restricting Wi-Fi and SSH host access to active employees with valid credentials. If you’re using shared credentials, you must remember to rotate the credentials and update your hosts every time someone leaves, or a contract ends. Any manual process is a potential security risk, especially as you scale.
Foxpass makes it easy to rotate your employees’ SSH keys and passwords. At the same time, it logs all LDAP and RADIUS login attempts to check for malicious activity, keeping your networks secure.
Automation
Foxpass also helps automate standard administrative tasks. Think about the time it takes to add or remove a user from your hosts – whether you manually manage SSH access or use a Puppet or Chef script, you must repeat the process every time you change your headcount. That’s a lot of busy work eating into your day for every hire or departure.
This can be an especially acute problem when you work with interns or contractors who are only around for a few months. If it takes a few days to get them set up, that’s a significant amount of time that they’re unable to get their jobs done.
With Foxpass, you can get them set up in the time it takes to create their email account.
Also, consider what happens when you change your Wi-Fi® password; you need to announce it to everyone in the company and wait for everyone to update their clients. Small distractions like this can add up throughout the workday.
With Foxpass, everyone uses their personal password to log into Wi-Fi®. Foxpass helps automate SSH key, password, and host permission management, and if that’s not enough, it also has a straightforward API that you can build on top of.
Efficiency
Working with LDAP or RADIUS is not a standard task for most software developers. Their unfamiliarity with those protocols leads to longer project times, tougher debugging, and general development slowdown. This time spent developing is time distracted from your company’s core focus.
Having your engineers work on internal projects reduces your efficiency and prevents you from building customer-facing features. You wouldn’t cut down a tree just to build an office desk, why ask your developers to build an LDAP or RADIUS server? Our entire focus at Foxpass is having LDAP and RADIUS servers up and running 24/7.
Additionally, Foxpass is built to scale along with your traffic. We make uptime our priority and can absorb load spikes when you’re spinning up new servers. Our on-call team is centered around maintaining these servers, so your engineers don't have to.
If you subscribe to our largest standard plan (which can support up to 50 engineers and 200 employees) Foxpass only costs $3,000 a year. Using very conservative estimates from engineerworth.com, if one of your 50 engineers spends just one work week out of the whole year setting up, configuring, and maintaining a bare bones LDAP server, it would cost more than subscribing to Foxpass. This estimate also ignores hosting costs, which could cost upwards of a few hundred dollars per year, at a minimum.
Additionally, you must make sure that the engineer who maintains this system stays with the company, as any future administrators will need a lot of time to familiarize themselves with it and keep it running. The costs of building in-house can quickly outweigh the benefits.
Foxpass frees you from dealing with a DIY LDAP and RADIUS server and gives you peace of mind about your security, all at a great price!
No matter how you look at it, Foxpass brings both great benefits and big savings for businesses. With Foxpass, you can secure your network, save time, and improve efficiency across your business, so what are you waiting for? Start a free 30-day trial today! We’re even free for companies under 5 engineers and 10 total employees.
Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®