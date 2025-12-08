Microsoft Cloud PKI has emerged as a way for organizations using Intune to issue and manage certificates in the cloud. However, as businesses adopt more diverse device fleets and prioritize zero-trust security, Microsoft Cloud PKI’s limitations are becoming more apparent.
That’s where Foxpass comes in. Foxpass offers a more flexible, scalable, and complete approach to certificate-based security. Whether you're managing corporate devices, enabling secure access for contractors, or rolling out certificate-based Wi-Fi for BYOD environments, Foxpass delivers the control and coverage modern IT teams need.
In this blog, we’ll compare Microsoft Cloud PKI and Foxpass, highlight the key limitations of Microsoft’s offering, and show why Foxpass is the best alternative for organizations that need secure, cloud-native identity and network access solutions.
What Is Microsoft Cloud PKI?
Microsoft Cloud PKI is a cloud-based public key infrastructure service included in the Microsoft Intune Suite or available as a standalone add-on. It allows organizations to issue, manage, and revoke digital certificates for Intune-enrolled devices without maintaining on-premises certificate authorities or using the legacy NDES connector.
At its core, Microsoft Cloud PKI is designed to streamline certificate deployment for managed devices within the Microsoft ecosystem. It supports SCEP (Simple Certificate Enrollment Protocol) for certificate issuance and uses certificate revocation lists (CRLs) to manage certificate status. Administrators can configure certificate profiles in Intune to automate distribution across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices.
Key Limitations of Microsoft Cloud PKI
While Microsoft Cloud PKI offers a way to issue certificates within the Intune ecosystem, it presents several notable limitations that restrict its effectiveness in real-world deployments.
1. Intune-only device support
Microsoft Cloud PKI is tightly integrated with Intune. Devices must be enrolled in Intune to receive certificates, which excludes unmanaged endpoints or guest devices. This creates gaps in security coverage and complicates certificate-based access for non-corporate users.
2. No built-in RADIUS server
Microsoft does not provide a native RADIUS server as part of Cloud PKI. Organizations must separately deploy or integrate a RADIUS solution if they want to use certificate-based authentication for Wi-Fi or VPN access. This adds cost, complexity, and configuration overhead.
3. Limited support for hybrid and BYOD environments
Cloud PKI was designed for organizations that rely exclusively on Microsoft Intune and managed devices. It lacks the flexibility to support more dynamic environments that include personal devices, third-party identity providers, or hybrid infrastructure.
These limitations can create real operational challenges, particularly for teams managing diverse user groups or implementing a zero-trust security model. Organizations looking for a more complete, flexible solution should consider an alternative that goes beyond Intune and fills these functional gaps. Foxpass is built to do exactly that.
Meet Foxpass: The Ideal Microsoft Cloud PKI Alternative
Foxpass offers a powerful, cloud-native solution for organizations seeking greater flexibility, broader device support, and simplified certificate-based access control. It fills the gaps left by Microsoft Cloud PKI by combining managed PKI capabilities with a built-in Cloud RADIUS service, making it easy to deploy secure authentication across your entire environment.
With Foxpass, you can issue long-lived certificates via SCEP, track them by serial number, and revoke them easily from a central console. Certificates can be issued to any device, regardless of whether it’s enrolled in Intune. This makes Foxpass ideal for organizations that need to support BYOD, contractors, hybrid workforces, and environments with mixed operating systems.
Foxpass also includes a fully managed Cloud RADIUS server that supports EAP-TLS, PEAP, and EAP-TTLS protocols. It integrates directly with identity providers like Entra ID, Okta, Google Workspace, and OneLogin, allowing real-time syncing of users and groups. This simplifies policy enforcement and ensures only authorized users can connect to protected networks.
In addition, Foxpass supports major Wi-Fi and VPN infrastructure vendors, including Meraki, Aruba, Cisco, and Fortinet, providing IT teams with the flexibility to deploy secure access across their existing infrastructure without overhauling their stack.
By combining PKI, RADIUS, and identity integration into a single platform, Foxpass delivers a more complete and scalable alternative to Microsoft Cloud PKI. It’s designed for today’s dynamic IT environments, not just Microsoft-managed ones.
Foxpass vs Microsoft Cloud PKI: Feature Comparison
When evaluating Microsoft Cloud PKI against Foxpass, the differences quickly become clear. While Microsoft Cloud PKI provides basic certificate issuance for Intune-managed devices, Foxpass offers a more comprehensive solution that supports diverse devices, built-in RADIUS, and long-term scalability.
Below is a side-by-side comparison of key features:
Feature
Microsoft Cloud PKI
Foxpass
Device support
Intune-enrolled devices only
All devices, including BYOD and unmanaged devices
RADIUS support
Not included
Built-in Cloud RADIUS with EAP-TLS, PEAP, and EAP-TTLS
Identity provider integration
Entra ID only (via Intune)
Entra ID, Okta, Google, OneLogin, and more
Platform compatibility
Windows, macOS, iOS, Android
Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Chromebook
Pricing flexibility
Requires Intune Suite or add-on license
Available standalone, no Intune dependency
Foxpass delivers on the core certificate lifecycle needs while expanding support to unmanaged devices, diverse identity providers, and direct network access control. Organizations that want secure, scalable authentication without being locked into a single device management platform will benefit from Foxpass’s flexibility and ease of deployment.
Use Cases Where Foxpass Shines
Foxpass is built to meet the real-world needs of modern IT teams. Its flexibility and built-in network integration make it the ideal solution for organizations that need to secure access across a wide range of devices and environments. Here are some of the most common use cases where Foxpass outperforms Microsoft Cloud PKI:
1. Certificate-based Wi-Fi authentication
Foxpass enables secure, certificate-based authentication for Wi-Fi networks using 802.1x with EAP-TLS. It works seamlessly with access points and network hardware from leading vendors like Cisco, Aruba, Meraki, and Ubiquiti. With Foxpass Cloud RADIUS, there's no need to deploy and maintain your own RADIUS infrastructure.
2. BYOD and unmanaged device enrollment
Unlike Microsoft Cloud PKI, which only supports Intune-enrolled devices, Foxpass makes it easy to issue certificates to any device. Whether it’s a personal laptop, a contractor’s phone, or a Chromebook used in a school setting, Foxpass supports secure onboarding without compromising control.
3. Secure VPN access
Foxpass certificates can be used to authenticate VPN clients across various platforms. IT teams can enforce certificate-based access for remote users, ensuring that only trusted devices can establish VPN connections, without relying on passwords or user enrollment in Intune.
4. Zero-trust identity and network access
Foxpass supports real-time syncing with identity providers like Entra ID and Okta, allowing organizations to enforce access policies based on both user and device identity. When combined with certificate-based authentication and Cloud RADIUS, Foxpass supports a true zero-trust approach across both network and identity layers.
These use cases reflect the growing need for secure, scalable access solutions that go beyond Microsoft’s narrow ecosystem. With Foxpass, organizations can simplify operations, reduce risk, and improve user experience across every environment they manage.
Ready to Replace or Extend Microsoft Cloud PKI? Try Foxpass
Microsoft Cloud PKI may be a convenient option for organizations already deep in the Intune ecosystem, but it falls short when flexibility, broader device support, and full network integration are required. Its lack of RADIUS support, limited device compatibility, and short certificate lifetimes create unnecessary challenges for IT teams managing modern, hybrid environments.
Foxpass is the best alternative. It delivers all the benefits of certificate-based security, without locking you into a single platform. With certificate-based authentication, seamless identity integration, and a fully managed Cloud RADIUS backend, Foxpass makes it easy to implement secure access policies across any device, user, or location.
Whether you're looking to replace Microsoft Cloud PKI or extend its capabilities, Foxpass gives you everything you need in a single, easy-to-manage platform.
Start your free trial of Foxpass today and see how effortless secure access can be.