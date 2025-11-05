Skip to main content
Back to Splashtop
Foxpass
Log inFree Trial
Contact UsLog inFree Trial
Splashtop New Features

New Features - June & July 2016

Foxpass Team
2 min read
Updated
Get Started with Foxpass
Protect your Wi-Fi and networks with identity- and certificate-based authentication
Free Trial

We’re always hard at work on new, powerful features to make your Foxpass experience all the better. And so, we’re excited to officially announce some new features we've rolled out over the past few weeks, as well as some upcoming features we have in Beta.

Microsoft Office 365

Microsoft Office 365 support is here! If your organization uses Office 365, all you need to do is sign up or sign in on Foxpass.com. You can also set up Foxpass to sync with your Azure AD from the Config page.

Screenshot of Foxpass's sign in with Office 365 feature

Foxpass VPN

In case you missed it earlier this month: we released a VPN AMI in the AWS Marketplace! Read the announcement here and learn why you need one here.

OpenVPN Bug Fix

There's a known bug with OpenVPN's LDAP extension that causes crashes when it encounters connection problems and timeouts. We've created an updated package for Ubuntu 14.04 that fixes it. You can download the package from launchpad here.

Bitium User & Group Sync

We've added the ability to set up an ongoing synchronization from Bitium into Foxpass. If you turn on Bitium sync, all your users and groups will sync automatically. Go to the Directory Sync page to get started.

Screenshot of the Bitium synchronization feature

Delegated Authentication Exemptions

You can now exempt specific users from using delegated authentication. This is especially useful for remote or machine accounts that aren't stored in your directory.

Additionally, you can check the logs to see if there’s an error delegated auth error reporting as well.

Screenshot of the password authentication delegation feature

User Table Sorting

You can now sort your user table by column header. Just click the header to sort or reverse-sort that column.

A screenshot of Foxpass's user table sorting

Non-Domain Users

If you have a user who doesn't have an email account in your domain, you can now add them to your organization. However, they need to be manually managed by an admin. Admins can manually set user passwords and SSH keys from the User page from the “Actions” dropdown.

If you have delegated authentication turned on, you can exempt these users using our new delegated exemption feature on the Config page.

A screenshot highlighting non-domain users

Upgrade Your Security

Want to improve your network security while making it easy for authorized users to connect? Click here to learn how Foxpass can help you avoid costly security mistakes:

Free Trial

Share This
RSS FeedSubscribe

Related Content

Foxpass News

August 2016 Post-Incident Review

Learn More
Splashtop logo
Foxpass News

Foxpass Has a New Home on Splashtop.com

Learn More
A computer screen showing lines of code.
Foxpass News

Your Security is Our Priority

Learn More
Splashtop New Features
Foxpass News

Session Recording & PagerDuty Integration (New Features)

Learn More
View All Blogs
  • Compliance
  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
Copyright © 2025 Splashtop Inc. All rights reserved. All $ prices shown in USD.