Cómo sacar el máximo partido de Splashtop AEM
Tanto si estás evaluando Splashtop AEM como si quieres sacar más partido a tu implementación, descubre formas prácticas de automatizar tareas rutinarias de TI, mejorar la visibilidad de los endpoints y simplificar la gestión de endpoints.
Date: October 21, 2026
Hora: 9:00am PT / 12:00pm ET / 4:00pm GMT
Duración: 30 minutos
Description: Managing endpoints shouldn't be time-consuming or reactive.
Join our product team for a live walkthrough of Splashtop AEM and discover how IT teams are using automation to reduce repetitive tasks, improve endpoint health, and gain greater visibility across their environments.
Through practical use cases and real-world workflows, you'll learn how Splashtop AEM can help you streamline everyday endpoint management—whether you're exploring it for the first time or looking to unlock more of its capabilities.
What You'll Learn
Automate repetitive IT tasks including patching, updates, and routine maintenance.
Proactively identify and resolve endpoint issues with health monitoring and alerts.
Improve visibility across your environment to better manage devices at scale.
See real-world workflows that help IT teams save time and work more efficiently.
Learn how Splashtop AEM complements remote support to create a more complete endpoint management solution.
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