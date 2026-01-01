Analytics Engineer
Cupertino, California, United States (On-site)
Who we are?
Splashtop helps organizations power and secure distributed work. For 20 years, we've delivered remote access, remote support, autonomous endpoint management, and endpoint security solutions trusted by IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. We're continuing to innovate with AI-powered tools that help IT teams work smarter and keep endpoints secure.
More than 250,000 businesses rely on Splashtop, with over 25 million computers running on our platform. Recognized by leading industry analysts and highly rated by customers, we're committed to delivering secure, reliable solutions backed by ISO/IEC 27001 certification and SOC 2 compliance.
Founded in 2006, Splashtop achieved unicorn status in 2021 with a valuation exceeding $1 billion. We're headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices across Europe and Asia and approximately 350 Splashtoppers worldwide.
We're proud of our founder-led, collaborative culture where Splashtoppers are valued, ideas are welcomed, and everyone can make a real impact. We work hard, support one another, and celebrate our successes together. As we continue to grow, we're looking for people who want to grow with us.
What will you do in this role?
We're looking for an experienced Analytics Engineer to join our data team and help scale the infrastructure that powers decision-making across the business. You'll sit at the intersection of data engineering and analytics, building reliable, well-tested data models that product, GTM, and finance teams depend on every day. This role is ideal for someone who has spent 3-5 years working in fast-moving SaaS environments and understands the unique data challenges that come with subscription businesses: usage metrics, churn and retention, ARR reporting, and product analytics at scale.
The key responsibilities of this role will require you to do:
Design, build, and maintain scalable data models and transformation pipelines using dbt and Snowflake to support reporting, analytics, and data science use cases.
Partner with data engineers, analysts, and business stakeholders to translate raw event and operational data into trusted, well-documented datasets.
Own the full lifecycle of data models: development, testing, documentation, deployment, and monitoring.
Establish and enforce data modeling best practices, including naming conventions, testing standards, and style guides across the dbt project.
Build and maintain core SaaS metrics (ARR, churn, expansion/contraction, cohort retention, product usage) as reusable, auditable data models.
Improve data quality and observability through automated testing, alerting, and documentation.
Optimize Snowflake performance and cost through efficient warehouse usage, query design, and data modeling patterns.
Collaborate with BI teams and self-serve analytics users to ensure models are intuitive, performant, and aligned with business logic.
Participate in architectural decisions around the modern data stack (ingestion, orchestration, transformation, and BI layers).
Build and maintain a semantic layer to centralize all business metrics.
To be a good fit for this role, you have:
3-5 years of experience in analytics engineering, data engineering, or a similar data-focused role, with significant time spent in a SaaS or subscription-based business.
Hands-on, production experience with dbt for data transformation and modeling — this is a must-have, not a nice-to-have.
Strong SQL skills, with the ability to write complex, efficient, and maintainable queries.
Solid understanding of dimensional modeling, ELT/ETL design patterns, and data warehousing concepts.
Experience working with SaaS metrics and business models (ARR, churn, retention, cohort analysis, usage-based billing, etc.).
Familiarity with version control (Git) and CI/CD practices as applied to data pipelines.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to work cross-functionally with both technical and non-technical stakeholders.
Extremely detail-oriented, able to look at each row of a model to ensure data quality and accuracy.
Nice to Have:
Experience with BI tools such as Looker, Tableau, Mode, or Sigma.
Familiarity with event tracking and CDP tools.
Experience with Python for data processing, automation, or testing.
Background in a high-growth or scaling SaaS company.
Experience with data orchestration, data governance, cataloging, or lineage tools.
Ability to think architecturally to produce efficient models and pipelines.
Experience with dbt CLI and setting up MCP servers. Familiarity with advanced Git features and usage (GitHub actions, etc.)
What we Offer:
A dynamic and supportive work environment.
The base salary range for this role is $110,000 – $120,000 per year. Actual pay depends on experience, skills, and location, and is in addition to performance-based incentives and other benefits.
Incredible and continuous learning experience for professional growth and development.
Fast-paced environment where we celebrate successes and have a lot of fun while working.
An amazing crew of other hard working and passionate people from all over the globe.
How to Apply� Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their resume to HR-Recruiting@splashtop.com with the job title in the subject line. Questions about this opportunity or the recruitment process can be sent to the same address. Splashtop is a proud equal opportunity employer, dedicated to creating an inclusive workplace that celebrates diversity. We value the unique skills and experiences brought by individuals from all backgrounds and identities, including but not limited to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability status, protected veteran status, socioeconomic background, or individuals reentering the workforce. We especially encourage applications from underrepresented groups such as women, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals, people with disabilities, and veterans. At Splashtop, we believe diversity drives innovation, and we are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels welcomed, respected, and valued.