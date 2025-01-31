Enhancing Wi-Fi Security with Foxpass Cloud RADIUS
Date: April 30, 2025
Time: 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm GMT
Duration: 30 minutes
Description: Join us for a 30-minute webinar on Foxpass Cloud RADIUS by Splashtop to learn about the vulnerabilities of wireless networks. You will learn how to protect your network from potential breaches, the benefits of certificate-based authentication, and how to customize your authentication methods to meet your needs.
You will learn about:
Comprehensive Wi-Fi Security: Discover how our solution defends against unauthorized access and potential breaches.
Effortless Management: Save time and streamline onboarding and offboarding for all users and managed devices.
Flexible Authentication Options: Learn how to tailor your security approach with features like password and password-less authentication, VLAN assignment options, and more.