Introducing Foxpass Enterprise PKI: Cloud-Hosted Private PKI

As organizations move more infrastructure, applications, and identities into cloud and hybrid environments, certificate-based trust is becoming a critical part of modern security.
But for many IT and security teams, managing private PKI still means maintaining on-premises certificate authorities, stitching together complex tooling, and troubleshooting certificate issues that slow down access and create unnecessary risk.
Today, we’re excited to introduce Foxpass Enterprise PKI, a flexible private certificate authority designed to help organizations issue, manage, and deploy certificates for users, devices, services, applications, and infrastructure without the operational burden of traditional PKI infrastructure.
Why Enterprise PKI matters now
Certificates are no longer limited to websites or a handful of network authentication workflows. Modern organizations rely on certificates to establish trusted identities across Wi-Fi, VPNs, SaaS applications, internal services, machine identities, and infrastructure. As certificate use cases expand, teams need a private PKI model that is scalable, manageable, and aligned with the systems they already use.
Foxpass Enterprise PKI helps organizations move beyond legacy certificate authority management by delivering a cloud-native private CA that can support broader certificate-based authentication and identity use cases across the enterprise.
In addition to reducing the operational burden of maintaining traditional on-prem PKI infrastructure, Enterprise PKI simplifies certificate enrollment by supporting SCEP-based workflows and integrates with the identity and device management platforms organizations already use.
What is Foxpass Enterprise PKI?
Enterprise PKI expands Foxpass Cloud PKI into a broader private certificate authority offering. While Advanced RADIUS PKI includes the certificate authority and certificate workflows needed for EAP-TLS network authentication, Enterprise PKI supports more flexible certificate use cases across users, devices, applications, services, and infrastructure.
Build root and intermediate CA hierarchies to support private certificate authority needs.
Configure certificate profiles, including standard and custom Extended Key Usages.
Issue certificates for users, devices, services, applications, and infrastructure.
With Enterprise PKI, organizations can extend certificate-based trust beyond network access and apply it to the broader environments where identity, authentication, and secure access matter most.
Designed for flexible certificate enrollment
Certificate enrollment is often where PKI becomes operationally difficult. Teams need a reliable way to issue and deploy certificates across managed devices without creating manual processes for every user, endpoint, or use case.
Foxpass Cloud PKI supports SCEP-based enrollment workflows, CSR-based issuance, and manual certificate workflows, giving teams multiple paths to deploy certificates depending on their environment and operational needs. SCEP-based enrollment can support managed device deployments through solutions such as Intune, Jamf, Google Admin, Addigy, Workspace ONE, Mosyle, and other SCEP-capable tools.
Secure access across networks, applications, and infrastructure
Enterprise PKI helps organizations use certificates as a trusted identity layer across multiple access scenarios:
Passwordless SaaS access
With certificate-based authentication for Microsoft Entra ID, organizations can support phishing-resistant access to Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Workday, and other SaaS applications while aligning with Conditional Access policies.
Secure Wi-Fi and VPN access
Organizations can use certificates to enable EAP-TLS authentication for Wi-Fi and VPN access, helping reduce reliance on shared credentials and strengthen network authentication with trusted device and user identities.
Trusted identities for services and infrastructure
Enterprise PKI can also support certificates for services, applications, internal systems, infrastructure, and machine identities, helping teams establish certificate-based trust beyond end-user access.
Why choose Foxpass Enterprise PKI?
Foxpass Enterprise PKI extends Foxpass Cloud PKI beyond network authentication, giving organizations a flexible private certificate authority for users, devices, applications, services, and infrastructure.
Reduce the need to maintain traditional on-premises certificate authority infrastructure.
Support secure certificate-based authentication across networks, devices, applications, and infrastructure.
Align certificate management with existing identity and device management workflows.
For teams modernizing access security, Enterprise PKI provides a practical path to expand certificate-based trust without adding unnecessary operational complexity.
Get started with Enterprise PKI
Enterprise PKI is now available as part of Foxpass Cloud PKI. Whether you’re looking to secure Wi-Fi and VPN access with certificates, expand certificate-based authentication to SaaS applications, or establish trusted identities across services and infrastructure, Foxpass can help you simplify private PKI and strengthen access security.
Start a free trial, schedule a demo, or contact us to learn how Foxpass Enterprise PKI can support your organization’s certificate-based access strategy.