As an HR Administrator or Manager, there are many protocols to consider when onboarding and off-boarding employees. Every time someone enters your team, you’re handing them sensitive information, so how do you ensure that information remains safe?
Here, we’ll explore how a privileged access management (PAM) system like Foxpass helps prevent breaches from previous and current employees.
Off-boarding Employees:
Human resource teams constantly onboard and off-board new employees. But when employees leave a company, they take with them valuable information like account logins, Wi-Fi® passwords, and portal/terminal entrances. According to Forbes, improper employee off-boarding can cause big cybersecurity risks such as data loss, IT compliance violations, breaks in confidentiality, data breaches, ruined reputation, and wasted spending.
Our Cloud-Hosted LDAP is an employee directory that helps with onboarding and off-boarding employees by keeping their credentials and access permissions in a centralized location. This helps users maintain an organized account of who does and does not have privileges to prevent a high potential cause of security breaches.
Onboarding Employees
There is an even higher data breach risk from current employees than third-party cybercriminals breaking in through methods like malware. According to Security Intelligence, over 75% of security breach incidents come from insider threats. As such, teams must also think about managing access for those inside the business.
Cloud-Hosted Radius enables individual users to be assigned permissions. It gives power back to the administrators to give and take away the amount of access an employee may have to an account or device.
Another solution is Single Sign-On (SSO). This allows employees to automatically log in to all accounts through a single login. As an admin, you can also give and take away an employee’s login credentials via SSO after they are done with the account.
Additionally, zero-trust security models help ensure that all users are authenticated and authorized before they can access networks or resources. While this requires recurring authentication, it’s a secure model that keeps access limited to those who are specifically granted it.
Conclusion: PAM as the end-all-be-all solution
PAM makes access and security easier for HR teams while lessening the risk from potential threats. Foxpass offers Cloud-Hosted LDAP & Radius and SSO for your business to protect your information from anyone that once had access to it. And if you use Google Workspace, Okta, or Office365 in your HR workflow, we now integrate with these services.
Learn more about Foxpass’ features and how to implement better security protocols within your HR and IT team to prevent potential breaches.
Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®
