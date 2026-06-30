Modern network security is evolving. For many organizations, secure Wi-Fi, VPN, and infrastructure access are no longer tied to a Microsoft-first identity model or a single vendor ecosystem.
Many IT teams are centered on Okta or Google Workspace, and they need network authentication to reflect that reality.
Foxpass helps teams connect identity-driven access policies to Wi-Fi, VPN, and network infrastructure without forcing a single-vendor identity strategy.
Why Flexible Identity Support Matters for Network Access
Many network access and certificate deployment models still assume a Microsoft-first identity architecture. But real-world IT environments are often more flexible. Some organizations use Okta as their identity source of truth. Others rely on Google Workspace as the center of their user lifecycle and access model. Some also manage identity across more than one provider as their environment grows.
That flexibility changes what network authentication needs to do. Access decisions should be able to use the identity context teams already trust, whether that context comes from Okta users and groups or Google Workspace users. The goal is to bring group-based access control, Wi-Fi and VPN access rules, and certificate-based authentication into the architecture teams already use.
Foxpass Extends Identity to the Network Layer
Foxpass helps extend cloud identity into the network access layer through Foxpass Cloud RADIUS. This enables directory users and groups to shape Wi-Fi and VPN access rules, reduce reliance on shared passwords, and support more granular RADIUS policies.
For Okta-centered and Google Workspace-centered teams, Foxpass provides a way to apply group-based access control at the network layer without requiring a Microsoft Entra ID-only approach.
The practical advantage is flexibility without compromise. Some teams need a fast path to identity-based authentication for Wi-Fi or VPN access using credentials and group policy. Others are ready to move toward certificate-based access, where every connection is validated through device certificates and stronger trust controls.
Foxpass supports identity-based authentication through EAP-TTLS and certificate-based authentication through EAP-TLS, giving organizations a path to mature from password-based access to certificate-based access at their own pace.
Certificate-Based Network Access for Cloud-First Identity Environments
Certificate-based authentication is especially important in that shift because it changes the conversation from passwords to trust.
For many organizations, adopting certificate-based access has historically come with complexity, especially when identity, devices, and network infrastructure do not all live in the same ecosystem. Foxpass supports EAP-TLS for Wi-Fi and VPN access and can help teams manage certificate-based authentication across managed, BYOD, and cloud-first environments.
That matters operationally as much as it does strategically. Modern security teams are under pressure to reduce complexity while raising assurance. They do not want to keep legacy RADIUS servers alive just to preserve a network access model built for a different era. They want cloud-native control, better auditability, and policies that reflect real identity and device context.
Foxpass helps move network access in that direction, giving teams a way to apply identity-driven and certificate-based controls across Okta and Google Workspace environments without carrying the burden of legacy infrastructure.
Where This Resonates Most
Okta and Google Workspace teams moving from shared Wi-Fi passwords or PSKs to 802.1X authentication
IT teams using identity groups to help control access to specific networks, VPNs, and infrastructure.
Organizations moving from password-based EAP-TTLS authentication toward certificate-based EAP-TLS.
Teams supporting a mix of managed endpoints, BYOD, and cloud-first users.
Companies looking for network access that is not limited to a Microsoft Entra ID-first architecture.
Modern Network Authentication Built for Flexibility
Network authentication is becoming a test of architectural openness. As organizations move toward identity-first security, secure access needs to work with the systems and trust models they already use.
For Okta-centered and Google Workspace-centered teams, that means bringing stronger, policy-driven, certificate-aware access to Wi-Fi, VPN, and network infrastructure without forcing identity decisions into a single-vendor model.
Foxpass supports this shift by extending identity-driven access to the network layer while preserving the flexibility to adapt as identity environments change.
See how Foxpass seamlessly integrates with your identity provider and directory