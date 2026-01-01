Digital Marketing Specialist – Paid Media
Cupertino, California, United States (On-site)
Who we are?
Splashtop helps organizations power and secure distributed work. For 20 years, we've delivered remote access, remote support, autonomous endpoint management, and endpoint security solutions trusted by IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. We're continuing to innovate with AI-powered tools that help IT teams work smarter and keep endpoints secure.
More than 250,000 businesses rely on Splashtop, with over 25 million computers running on our platform. Recognized by leading industry analysts and highly rated by customers, we're committed to delivering secure, reliable solutions backed by ISO/IEC 27001 certification and SOC 2 compliance.
Founded in 2006, Splashtop achieved unicorn status in 2021 with a valuation exceeding $1 billion. We're headquartered in Cupertino, California, with offices across Europe and Asia and approximately 350 Splashtoppers worldwide.
We're proud of our founder-led, collaborative culture where Splashtoppers are valued, ideas are welcomed, and everyone can make a real impact. We work hard, support one another, and celebrate our successes together. As we continue to grow, we're looking for people who want to grow with us.
What will you do in this role?
We are looking for a data-driven, analytical, and execution-focused Digital Marketing Specialist to join our team on-site at our office in Cupertino, California. In this role, you will own the day-to-day operation, optimization, and reporting of our campaigns across a diverse mix of platforms, including paid search, paid social, B2B review sites, and emerging digital channels.
This is the perfect role for a paid media professional who has spent the few couple of years mastering campaign mechanics, loves diving into the data to find efficiency gains, and thrives in a collaborative, in-office environment.
The key responsibilities of this role will require you to:
Manage Day-to-Day Operations: Own the setup, launch, tracking, and daily monitoring of paid marketing campaigns across multiple networks.
Optimize for Efficiency: Actively manage bidding strategies, keywords, audience targeting, and budget allocations to maximize performance and lower customer acquisition costs.
Analyze & Report on Metrics: Track and analyze key performance indicators (KPIs)—including ad spend, CPL (Cost Per Lead), and ROAS—to deliver actionable insights and recommendations to team leadership.
Stay Platform-Agile: Keep pace with ad platform updates, beta features, algorithm changes, and privacy shifts, proactively adapting our campaigns to maximize performance.
Drive A/B Testing: Continuously plan, execute, and measure experiments across ad copy, creative assets, audience segments, and landing page content.
Optimize the User Funnel: Partner with the team to identify critical conversion and drop-off points, implementing tactics to improve the post-click user journey.
To be a good fit for this role, you have:
3-4 years of hands-on experience managing and optimizing paid campaigns on at least three of the following: Google Ads, Microsoft/Bing Ads, LinkedIn, Facebook/Instagram, B2B review sites (such as Capterra/G2), or Streaming TV (CTV).
B2B SaaS Experience: Direct experience working within or supporting a B2B SaaS software company is highly preferred.
Work Location & Schedule: Ability to work full-time on-site in our Cupertino, California office
Strong Analytical Skills: Proficiency in pulling data from ad platforms and web analytics tools to make informed, data-backed optimization decisions.
Exceptional Attention to Detail: A sharp eye for quality control, ensuring flawless execution across budget settings, ad copy formatting, and tracking infrastructure.
Autonomy & Drive: A reliable self-starter who enjoys working closely with an in-office team while independently managing multiple campaign priorities.
Google Ads Certification is preferred but not required.
Key Competencies
Productivity: Must be capable of effectively managing and optimizing a portfolio of 80+ campaigns across Google, Microsoft Ads and other platforms.
Proactive Problem Solving: A natural curiosity to diagnose performance dips, test hypotheses, and propose and implement changes.
Agility & Adaptability: Comfortable working in a dynamic business environment and eager to keep tabs on evolving SaaS marketing trends.
Experience with Google Ads, Microsoft Ads, LinkedIn ads, and Microsoft Excel.
What we offer:
A dynamic and supportive work environment.
The base salary range for this role is $68,000 – $90,000 per year. Actual pay depends on experience, skills, and location, and is in addition to performance-based incentives and other benefits entives.
Incredible and continuous learning experience for professional growth and development.
Fast-paced environment where we celebrate successes and have a lot of fun while working.
An amazing crew of other hard working and passionate people from all over the globe.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are encouraged to submit their resume to HR-Recruiting@splashtop.com with the job title in the subject line. Questions about this opportunity or the recruitment process can be sent to the same address.
Splashtop is a proud equal opportunity employer, dedicated to creating an inclusive workplace that celebrates diversity. We value the unique skills and experiences brought by individuals from all backgrounds and identities, including but not limited to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability status, protected veteran status, socioeconomic background, or individuals reentering the workforce. We especially encourage applications from underrepresented groups such as women, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ individuals, people with disabilities, and veterans. At Splashtop, we believe diversity drives innovation, and we are committed to fostering an environment where everyone feels welcomed, respected, and valued.