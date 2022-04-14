Splashtop is excited to be sponsoring ISTE22 Live this year! Our team will be showcasing our remote lab access solutions for students, faculty and staff members to enable them to remotely access on-campus school computers. Education IT teams will be interested in Splashtop remote support solutions that can be used to provide remote assistance to students, faculty and staff members (accessing their computers, tablets and Chromebooks) while they are learning or teaching from home.

Teachers will be interested in Mirroring360 Pro for screen mirroring and screen sharing in the classroom.

ISTE22 Live | Remote Lab Access | Splashtop for Education