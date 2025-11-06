IEEE 802.1X is the standard Extensible Authentication Protocol (EAP), by which Wi-Fi® authentication is transmitted.
With EAP, you pass information over Ethernet frameworks without using Point-to-Point Protocol (PPP).
802.1X is comprised of three main parts: the supplicant, the authenticator, and the authentication server. With 802.1X, the initiation phase involves the supplicant (aka the client machine or device that wishes to connect to the wireless network), which sends encapsulated EAP data in EAPOL (EAP over LAN) frames to the authenticator (aka the wireless access point, router, or switch).
Essentially, messages are shuttled between the authentication server and the supplicant’s device via the authenticator, but the authenticator can't see what it's relaying because the message is encrypted. Several pieces of pertinent information are validated for the authentication server to approve the requests before authorizing access to the Wi-Fi® router's network server.
In some situations, the software located on the machine trying to authenticate Wi-Fi® via RADIUS is the supplicant device in question.
This diagram demonstrates how 802.1X functions:
While using outdated WEP can lead to many problems or security issues, such as the long life of passwords making them insecure, 802.1x mitigates many of these concerns.
Wi‑Fi® Authentication with Foxpass RADIUS
Foxpass enables per-user logins instead of using a shared password. This enhances security and prevents unwanted access to your important company data, ensuring your devices, accounts, and information remain safe.
As a result, employees can log into their company’s Wi-Fi® with ease. At the same time, Foxpass solves the age-old problem of generic, overused, shared passwords that can allow any random bystander to hack into your infrastructure. Insecure passwords make businesses vulnerable to major attacks from which they are often unable to recover, but using Foxpass to authenticate and connect eliminates that risk.
As a bonus, using RADIUS WiFi authentication with Foxpass enables IT managers to seamlessly delegate with an internet connection and access to the Foxpass Dashboard.
In short: Foxpass offers secure and reliable Wi-Fi® Authentication with WPA2 Enterprise, 802.1x, and RADIUS at the click of a button!
Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®