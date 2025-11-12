The Problem with Employees Sharing Passwords

Let’s be honest: remembering multiple passwords for accounts, devices, networks, and websites can be frustrating. As such, it’s no wonder why people often reuse and share passwords. In fact, a study done by password managing company LastPass, found that 95% of survey respondents share up to 6 passwords with other people and 59% are reusing passwords.
In the workplace, the survey results aren’t any brighter, as 61% of people are more likely to share work passwords over personal passwords.
In the LastPass study, the top reasons to share passwords within an organization include: in case of an emergency, sharing team accounts, and delegating work to others.
However, password sharing comes with a large set of risks that employees need to be aware of. With that in mind, let’s look at the risks of password sharing and how they can be safely addressed.
Security network breaches are too common
People often reuse passwords in response to feeling overwhelmed with password creation and storage. This translates to bad password habits in the workplace, which can lead to a much larger threat than many people realize.
"Passwords are outdated, they're annoying to users, they annoy IT teams, they're hard to remember," said Malcolm Harkins, the chief security and trust officer at security company Cylance, as he explained why bad password habits are so easy to develop.
Overall, it takes time and work to ensure password security, which often is a basic source of leaving your systems vulnerable to attacks. Simply eliminating possible ways systems and networks can become compromised is a best practice procedure.
However, neglecting password security can lead to severe consequences. One unfortunate outcome, for instance, can be seen when Dropbox employee’s password reuse led to theft of 60M+ user credentials.
By implementing stronger security means, such as training new employees during on-boarding to never reuse the same login credentials, you can prevent costly security breaches.
Get rid of manual access management processes
When it comes to onboarding and off-boarding employees, your company’s security lies in locating the best tool to get the job done. Using automated security tools, for instance, is a convenient way to maintain security without putting a burden on your employees. This makes it easier for users to login to their accounts and network without needing to memorize multiple passwords or risk losing them to bad actors.
When you automate your AWS or Google network server security, you free up your team’s time and money. Additionally, this brings a wide variety of benefits, including:
Reduced risk of employees sharing passwords.
Cost savings from not having to build from scratch.
Prevention of costly network security breaches.
Hundreds of hours of time saved when onboarding or off-boarding employees.
Foxpass saves your business both time and money
With Foxpass you only have one password, all linked to your main employee login using G Suite or O365. This reduces the need to memorize multiple passwords and eliminates the ability to share passwords, thus keeping accounts secure, while still making it easy for users to log in.
Foxpass is a single sign-on for your infrastructure, providing employees with ease of access and IT teams with the peace of mind that comes from strong network security.
Want to learn more about how Foxpass makes logging in and connecting to networks easy without compromising security? Sign up here, free, and experience Foxpass for yourself: