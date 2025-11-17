At Foxpass, nothing is more important to us than the privacy and integrity of our customers' data. The responsibility of securing our customer's employee information and infrastructure data is a challenge we meet head on!
As such, we're proud to announce that we've completed our SOC 2 Type I Compliance audit.
SOC2 compliance ensures that we maintain best practices when it comes to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of your data. We partnered with A-LIGN for our SOC 2 certification.
If you'd like to read our report, reach out and contact us directly and we’ll be happy to provide a copy.
In addition, we plan to get our SOC 2 Type II Compliance audit completed by the end of the calendar year.
Type I certification demonstrates that we have the appropriate cyber security mechanisms in place, while Type II indicates that we utilize them on an ongoing basis.
As always, if you have any questions drop us a line at help@foxpass.com or in the Intercom chat in the bottom right corner of the site.
–Foxpass Team
