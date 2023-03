Splashtop is excited to be back in person at SpiceWorld 2022 in Austin. Splashtop will be showcasing our popular solutions for unattended and attended remote support, Splashtop Remote Support, and Splashtop SOS. Our team will happily be demonstrating the integration between Splashtop SOS and Spiceworks Help Desk – connect to your customer’s computer instantly from within the Spiceworks Help Desk platform!

SpiceWorld 2022 | Splashtop SOS Integration with Spiceworks Help Desk