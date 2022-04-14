Saltar al contenido principal
Splashtop
NRF 2022: Retail’s Big Show

January 16-18, 2022 – New York City, NY

NRF 2022

Splashtop is very excited to be exhibiting at NRF 2022 for the first time! Our team is looking forward to showcasing Splashtop Remote Support Premium, the best solution for rugged and IoT remote support. Splashtop IoT remote support is embedded with Ivanti Avalanche (powered by Wavelink) for rugged device management and is able to remotely access and control devices by Zebra, Honeywell, Sonim, Panasonic, Kyocera, Samsung, LG, Lenovo, Blackberry and others.

NRF 2022 | Remote Access for IoT devices

