Our team will be sharing how students and faculty members use Splashtop to remotely access lab computers and how IT teams can remotely support teachers and students using any device, across multiple locations, easily and effectively.

We'll also be hosting a session on Tuesday, January 24 at 2:30pm at the IT Theater. Join Splashtop Support Team Manager Fady Awada for his talk on How Education IT Teams Can Provide Better Remote Support Anytime, Anywhere.