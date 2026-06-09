As organizations grow, their networks often become harder to control. Employees, contractors, guests, personal devices, IoT devices, and cloud-connected systems may all need access, but they should not all reach the same resources
When access is too broad, IT teams have less control over who can connect to sensitive systems, how devices move across the network, and whether permissions still match each user’s role. Shared Wi-Fi credentials, manually assigned VLANs, and static access rules can make that problem harder to manage as environments become more complex.
With that in mind, let’s look at what network segmentation means, why it matters, how it works, and how identity-based access controls can help enforce segmentation across your organization.
What Does Network Segmentation Mean?
Network segmentation is the act of dividing a network into smaller sections so that users and devices can access only the resources they need. It is a core cybersecurity practice that helps limit the potential impact of a compromised account, device, or system by reducing broad access across the network.
Network segmentation creates defined zones within a network that only certain users, devices, or applications can access. Traffic between these zones is controlled through VLANs, firewalls, access control lists, authentication policies, and role-based access rules. This means only approved users and devices can connect to specific parts of a network, so one compromised account does not automatically grant broad access.
Effective segmentation should account for both network structure and access decisions. That means permissions, authentication methods, and VLAN assignments need to stay current as users, roles, devices, and environments change. Network segmentation becomes less effective when users share credentials, old accounts remain active, unmanaged devices are allowed to connect, or VLAN assignments are handled manually.
Common forms of network segmentation include:
By user group, such as employees, contractors, students, faculty, guests, or administrators.
By department, such as finance, HR, IT, engineering, or operations.
By device type, such as managed laptops, BYOD devices, IoT devices, servers, or point-of-sale systems.
By environment, such as development, staging, production, or internal applications.
By access method, such as Wi-Fi, VPN, wired networks, or server access.
By trust level, such as managed devices, certificate-authenticated devices, or unmanaged guest devices.
Why Network Segmentation Matters
There are several benefits to segmentation, particularly for cybersecurity, that can improve operational control and help IT teams rein in broad access.
Benefits of network segmentation include:
Reduced unnecessary access across the network.
Limited lateral movement if a user, device, or account is compromised.
Protection for sensitive systems, as they’re separated from general network traffic.
Clearer access policies for users, devices, departments, and roles.
Support for least-privilege access across Wi-Fi, VPN, wired networks, and internal systems.
Improved visibility into which users and devices can access each segment.
Support for audit readiness, due to clear access boundaries.
Help for IT teams to manage BYOD, guest access, student access, and distributed environments more consistently.
Static Segmentation vs. Identity-Based Network Segmentation
There are a few ways to segment networks, but it primarily comes down to static or identity-based segmentation. Each has its own benefits, so it helps to know what works best for your business needs.
Static Network Segmentation
Static network segmentation typically relies on manually assigned VLANs, MAC address lists, SSIDs, or fixed access rules. This can work well for small or basic environments, where the segmentation needs are less complex.
However, as organizations add more users, devices, contractors, etc, it can become harder to scale and manage individual permissions. Additionally, static segmentation can be vulnerable to spoofing and is disconnected from user identity and device trust.
Identity-Based Network Segmentation
Identity-based segmentation relies on user authentication and authorization to determine what network segments individuals can access. Users and their devices can be placed in the proper VLAN or network segment based on identity, group membership, role, or trust level, and are then granted access to segments accordingly.
Identity-based network segmentation helps keep access aligned with user identity, the devices they’re using, and the resources they should have access to. Because these permissions are based on user categories, it’s easy to update permissions when a user’s role changes.
Dynamic VLAN Assignment
Dynamic VLAN assignment is one way to enforce identity-based segmentation. It automatically places users or devices in the correct VLAN during authentication.
For instance, if an educational institution uses dynamic VLAN assignment, then faculty members and students will have access to different segments when they connect, even though they all use the same network environment.
How Network Segmentation Works
Given the benefits of network segmentation and the different forms it can take, we should understand how it works. So let’s break network segmentation down and examine some common methods for separating traffic and protecting networks.
1. VLANs and Subnets
Some of the most common ways to segment networks is by using VLANs and subnets. These can be used to separate traffic into logical network areas, such as by employee devices, guest devices, POS systems, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Using VLANs can also be a scalable method of segmentation, as assignments can be tied to identity and group membership, rather than manually assigning permissions by user or device.
2. Firewalls and Access Control Lists
With firewalls and access control lists, IT teams can define what traffic is allowed between network segments. They can allow or restrict access based on categories such as source and destination, ports, or protocols, and define permissions in accordance with company policy. As a result, these tools can help limit movement between segments, restricting lateral access from compromised accounts.
3. RADIUS Authentication
RADIUS authentication is a powerful tool for verifying users and their devices before granting access to WiFi, VPN, or wired networks. When users try to access a network, the RADIUS Server reviews the user’s credentials, verifies them against a central directory service, such as Active Directory or LDAP, and checks access policies before allowing access.
RADIUS can integrate with identity providers and network infrastructure to support policy information, such as VLAN assignment. This makes it more robust while providing strong access security.
4 Certificate-Based Authentication
With certificate-based authentication, networks can verify trusted devices without relying solely on passwords. This adds an extra layer of security and authentication, so even if a user’s password is stolen, that won’t be enough to grant attackers access.
This is particularly useful for managed devices, organizations with Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) policies, and environments where IT teams want network access based on device trust, thanks to the combined security and flexibility it grants.
Network Segmentation Examples
Organizations may want to segment their network in any of several ways, each of which can help ensure secure access and better control who can connect to what.
1. Guest Wi-Fi and Employee Wi-Fi
One of the most common network segmentations is between guest and employee WiFi. Guests connecting to a company’s WiFi network shouldn’t receive the same access as employees, but should still be able to connect to the internet.
With proper network segmentation, guests can easily connect to the WiFi network without gaining access to internal systems, printers, shared files, or other business applications. However, this requires strong access controls, as employee access should be authenticated with unique credentials or trusted certificates rather than shared passwords.
2. Students, Faculty, and Guests
For educational institutions, network segmentation is important for keeping faculty, administrators, students, and guests connected without giving them all access to the same systems. With identity-based segmentation, these institutions can assign users to the appropriate VLANs based on directory groups, so students can’t access faculty or admin networks, while guests can securely connect without compromising cybersecurity.
3. Development, Staging, and Production Environments
Engineering and DevOps teams often need access to development, staging, and production environments. However, that access shouldn’t be too broad, and with proper network segmentation, it can be limited based on role and need.
In cases like this, network segmentation can separate the environments, keeping development, staging, and production fenced off from each other. Then, the organization can use authentication and group-based policies to control who has access to each one, keeping unauthorized users out.
4. Retail and Branch Locations
Retail companies and their branches often need separate point-of-sale systems, guest Wi-Fi, back-office devices, and more. In these cases, keeping them segmented is important for access and security.
Network segmentation helps prevent unnecessary access between systems that serve different purposes. Employees shouldn’t be able to access back-office devices at different branches, and guests shouldn’t be able to connect to the WiFi and then access PoS systems. Segmentation limits access to only those who need it.
5. Healthcare and Regulated Systems
In regulated environments, such as healthcare and finance, systems may contain sensitive information that should be separated from general network access. Network segmentation helps create clearer access boundaries around these systems.
With segmentation, organizations can support audit readiness and access control practices by showing clearer boundaries around sensitive systems. Strong authentication and access controls help keep access limited to approved users and trusted devices.
6. BYOD and Unmanaged Devices
Personal devices, unmanaged endpoints, IoT devices, and other low-trust devices should be handled with care and not granted unfettered access. Using network segmentation allows companies to grant these devices access to restricted segments without risking broader access to potentially unknown devices.
Companies can also include certificate-based and identity-based access to make access from these devices more secure. With it, managed and trusted devices can be granted broader access, while unmanaged devices can be given access to more limited VLANs. This maintains ease of access for employees on the go or unmanaged devices, while keeping networks secure.
Where Access Control Fits Into Network Segmentation
Access control and network segmentation work together to define and enforce network boundaries. Network segmentation splits the network into different sections, while access control determines who can access which one, making them an essential combination.
Without strong access controls, organizations may still rely on less-than-reliable tools to manage access, such as shared Wi-Fi passwords, manually maintained VLAN assignments, or inconsistent server access processes. With identity-based access control, on the other hand, organizations can strengthen their network segmentation by connecting access to trusted users and devices with strong authentication methods and real-time access policies.
Access control can strengthen segmentation and help IT teams in many ways, including:
Authenticating users with unique credentials.
Verifying trusted devices before they connect.
Utilizing certificates for passwordless device authentication.
Assigning network access based on directory group membership.
Placing users and devices into the right VLANs during authentication.
Syncing access with identity providers.
Removing access or adjusting permissions when users leave or change roles.
Applying MFA where additional verification is needed.
Maintaining logs for visibility and audit readiness.
How Foxpass Helps Enforce Identity-Based Network Segmentation
Identity-based segmentation requires a reliable way to authenticate users and devices, then assign them to the right network segment. Foxpass uses identity-driven RADIUS authentication to support network segmentation and dynamic VLAN assignment, enabling organizations to securely authenticate users and let them connect to the network and the resources they need.
Foxpass can sync with your business directory and assign users to the appropriate VLAN based on identity, role, and group membership. It helps enforce segmentation across wired, Wi-Fi, and VPN networks, so access policies stay consistent across connection methods.
Key Foxpass capabilities for identity-based segmentation include:
1. Dynamic VLAN Assignment with Foxpass RADIUS
Foxpass RADIUS helps securely assign users and devices to the proper VLAN, with robust authentication and dynamic assignments.
How it works is simple: once a user connects, Foxpass authenticates them and checks what group they belong to (such as guest, admin, IoT, or developer). The RADIUS server then responds with a VLAN assignment, placing the user in the appropriate segment. As a result, users can quickly connect and get directed to the network segment they need without compromising security or efficiency.
2. Directory Group-Based Access
Foxpass can tie access to directory group membership, ensuring that users only access the segments their group needs. It integrates with identity providers and directories such as Google Workspace, Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, OneLogin, and LDAP, so access can stay aligned with directory group membership.
When a user’s role or group changes in the directory, Foxpass can automatically update their access accordingly. his reduces the need for IT teams to manually reassign VLANs to individual users or devices, and helps reduce stale access when users leave or change roles.
3. EAP-TTLS and EAP-TLS Authentication
Foxpass supports authentication methods that help organizations apply stronger access controls. It supports EAP-TTLS for identity and password authentication, as well as EAP-TLS for certificate-based authentication, so companies have multiple ways to keep accounts secure.
As a result, IT teams can use the authentication models that best suit their businesses, based on their environment, device management approach, and trust requirements. Foxpass gives IT teams multiple authentication options so access can be matched to the organization’s environment, device management model, and trust requirements.
4. Segmentation Across Wi-Fi, VPN, and Wired Networks
Foxpass RADIUS can help enforce network segmentation across Wi-Fi, VPN, and wired networks, so users can be assigned to the appropriate segment based on authentication and policy.
Rather than needing separate segments for each connection type, Foxpass provides a consistent, user-friendly experience across all networks. There’s no need to manually create separate processes for each access method, as everything is managed from a centralized location.
5. Logging and Policy Visibility
While network segmentation and user authentication help keep networks secure, logging is also essential for helping IT teams monitor authentication attempts, network access activity, and policy decisions for who’s granted access to what.
Foxpass provides logging options to help teams track access attempts by VLAN and policy. This gives IT teams better visibility into authentication activity, access decisions, and potential policy gaps.
Network Segmentation Best Practices
When you segment your network, you want to ensure you strike the right balance between security and accessibility. This can be a difficult task at first, but by following these best practices, you can keep your network securely segmented while giving employees access to the areas they need.
Map users, devices, systems, and data flows: The first step is preparation. Identify which users need access to what systems, and the connections they use for daily work, so you can properly map out your segments.
Identify sensitive systems and high-risk access paths: Prioritizing your systems is equally essential. Make sure you identify the systems that store sensitive data, vital resources, or critical infrastructure, so you can focus on securing them first.
Separate guest, employee, server, BYOD, and IoT access: Segmentation should include separate access for employees, guests, and different devices. Make sure you avoid giving everyone the same level of access.
Use identity-based access rules: Identity-based access rules help ensure that users connect to the segments they need based on their roles. Be sure to connect access decisions to users, groups, devices, and certificates as needed.
Use dynamic VLAN assignment where possible: Dynamic VLAN assignment reduces manual VLAN management by assigning users and devices to the proper segment during authentication, rather than requiring IT teams to update permissions for each user.
Apply least-privilege access: Using least-privilege principles gives users and devices the access they need based on their roles, and no more than that, keeping movement to a minimum if an account is compromised.
Automate onboarding and deprovisioning: Syncing network access with identity providers can help keep permissions up to date by automatically removing or changing access when users leave or change roles.
Monitor authentication and access activity: Clear access logs are vital for audits and cybersecurity, as IT teams can use them to review access patterns, identify suspicious activity, and identify policy gaps.
Review segmentation policies regularly: Be sure to update segments and access rules as your teams, devices, locations, applications, and business needs change.
Common Network Segmentation Mistakes to Avoid
Given the importance and security of network segmentation, you’ll want to ensure you do it correctly. However, segmentation can also be a complex task without proper planning and execution, so there are several mistakes you’ll want to watch out for.
Common mistakes include:
Relying on shared Wi-Fi passwords, which makes it difficult to track user access and maintain accountability, in addition to introducing security issues if an employee leaves the company and the password doesn’t change.
Using static VLAN assignments that are difficult to maintain and require manual updates.
Depending on MAC address lists as a primary access control method, rather than user directories.
Giving guests, contractors, or BYOD devices the same access as employees, which can grant them access to network segments containing sensitive or proprietary information.
Forgetting to remove access when users leave or change roles.
Segmenting networks without defining clear access rules, making it difficult for users to access the segments they need.
Allowing unmanaged devices onto sensitive networks, which can increase exposure and weaken access control.
Treating segmentation as a one-time project, rather than an ongoing process.
Lacking logs that show which users and devices accessed which segments.
Creating overly complex policies that IT teams cannot maintain.
Final Takeaway: Strong Segmentation Requires Strong Access Enforcement
Network segmentation is a powerful tool for helping IT teams create clear boundaries within their network environments and reduce unnecessary access. However, those boundaries must be enforced through identity management, directory groups, and robust authentication.
With Foxpass, IT teams can enforce identity-based network segmentation and manage access more consistently. Foxpass uses dynamic VLAN assignment via RADIUS authentication to enforce identity-based access and network segmentation across Wi-Fi, VPN, and wired networks alike, keeping networks secure and users verified.
Want to see how Foxpass secures your network with segmentation and identity-based access management? Get started today with a free trial.