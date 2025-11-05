New Host Group Logic Rules

We’ve added new Host Groups features that will make organizing access to your infrastructure even easier!
Previously, Host Group rules were OR'd together, meaning that if a host matched any rule, then the host group would grant access.
Now, you can AND rules together, meaning that a host group will grant access if the host matches all the host group's rules.
Additionally, you can use negated rules. For instance, instead of an "ends with" rule, you can have a "does not end with" rule. To get started with these features, check out the Host Groups page.
These new features give you greater control over who’s granted access to what within your infrastructure, so you can secure your network and manage users with ease and efficiency.
