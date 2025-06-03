Transitioning to PKI Certificate-Based Wi-Fi Authentication with Foxpass Cloud-Hosted RADIUS and PKI
Enhancing Wi-Fi security and scalability by replacing vulnerable passwords with Foxpass’s secure, cloud-based certificate authentication solution.
At a Glance
Challenge
Los Lunas Schools, serving nearly 10,000 students and staff, faced growing concerns about the security and scalability of their Wi-Fi network due to increasing cyber threats and the vulnerabilities of password-based authentication.
Solution
To address these vulnerabilities, Los Lunas Schools transitioned to certificate-based authentication. They partnered with Foxpass, whose cloud-hosted RADIUS and PKI solutions provided a secure, scalable, and efficient alternative to password-based systems.
Result
The district significantly enhanced the security and manageability of their Wi-Fi network, reducing the risk of data breaches and ensuring more reliable access control for students and staff.
Challenge
The institution's existing setup presented several obstacles. Using usernames and passwords posed significant security risks, leaving the network vulnerable to unauthorized access. Moreover, repeated login prompts hindered user experience, disrupting productivity for both students and staff. Transitioning thousands of users to a certificate-based system appeared daunting, particularly when considering the need for integration with Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure Active Directory) and Jamf for device management.
Solution
Foxpass cloud-hosted RADIUS and PKI addressed these challenges with a tailored, cloud-based solution. As member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), Foxpass empowered Los Lunas Schools to seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Intune and achieve certificate-based authentication through Foxpass cloud-hosted PKI. Its seamless integration with Microsoft Entra ID enabled centralized and secure user authentication, while compatibility with Jamf ensured efficient certificate issuance and configuration for Apple devices. This combination allowed the institution to manage devices and users effortlessly while maintaining a secure network.
Deploying PKI certificates to nearly 10,000 users was a smooth process, thanks to Foxpass's onboarding process. The transition minimized disruptions for both IT staff and end users. The adoption of certificate-based authentication eliminated the risks associated with shared passwords, offering an enhanced authentication between devices and the network.
The solution also improved the user experience significantly. With certificates in place, students and staff enjoyed seamless, password-free Wi-Fi access, enhancing connectivity and simplifying daily interactions with the network.
Results
Simplified Management: The IT team noted a drastic reduction in administrative overhead. Certificates were easily managed and revoked through Foxpass’s automated bulk provisioning and deprovisioning capability, providing full control over network access.
Enhanced Security: Unauthorized access attempts dropped significantly, thanks to certificate-based authentication. The institution met compliance requirements for secure network access, bolstering their reputation for data security.
Satisfied Users: Students and staff appreciated the hassle-free Wi-Fi experience, with instant, secure connections across devices.
Scalability for the Future: With Foxpass in place, the institution is well-prepared to support additional users and devices as their community grows.
We made the crucial transition to PKI Certificate-based authentication for our Wi-Fi security, and Foxpass made it nearly effortless. Their cloud-based RADIUS server seamlessly integrated with Azure AD and Jamf, simplifying setup. Issuing certificates to nearly 10,000 users went as smoothly as could be expected, and now our students and staff benefit from unparalleled secure access. Foxpass truly exceeded our expectations.
Mike Good, Director of IT Operations, Los Lunas School District
Conclusion
The transition to certificate-based authentication with Foxpass cloud-hosted RADIUS and PKI has modernized the institution’s Wi-Fi security. By combining automation, robust integration, and industry-leading security features, Foxpass has set a new standard for network access control.
For organizations seeking to modernize their Wi-Fi security, Foxpass offers a proven, scalable solution.