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Enhancing Wi-Fi Security with Foxpass

Wireless networks are a common entry point for security breaches — especially when shared passwords and outdated authentication methods are still in use.

Join us for a 30-minute webinar to learn how Foxpass Cloud RADIUS by Splashtop helps you modernize Wi-Fi access with identity- and certificate-based authentication. Discover how to strengthen your organization’s security posture, simplify device management, and support zero-trust initiatives across managed and unmanaged environments.

You’ll Learn How To:

• Enhance Wi-Fi Security – Defend against unauthorized access with identity-driven and certificate-based authentication.
• Simplify User & Device Management – Automate onboarding and offboarding for employees, contractors, and managed devices.
• Tailor Authentication to Your Environment – Choose from flexible methods including passwordless certificates, VLAN assignment, and MDM integrations.
• Align with Zero-Trust & Compliance Goals – Implement access controls that support SOC 2, HIPAA, and internal audit readiness.

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