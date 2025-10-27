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Why LendUp Used Foxpass

LendUp Deploys Foxpass to Deliver Automated Access Control to Its Infrastructure

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The Challenge

LendUp was growing quickly and the IT team started to feel the pain of manually managing access to its infrastructure. They had to create user accounts, reset passwords and manage their own LDAP and RADIUS using a combination of legacy and open-source solutions.

This took up valuable resources and time and created reliability and stability issues that IT had to troubleshoot on a regular basis. LendUp wanted to find a single solution that would help them scale, automate and simplify access management to their infrastructure while saving them valuable IT time.

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The Solution

Josh Goffstein, Senior IT Engineer at LendUp, says, “We selected Foxpass because we were using internal resources to run LDAP and Radius, which was taking a lot of IT time and giving us reliability and stability issues. Now our server authentication is reliable and fast, saving my team tons of time.”

Foxpass enabled them to automate access control to their infrastructure; it now serves as a directory and authentication service.

Benefits

  • Reduced IT burden

    Foxpass delivered an access control solution that automated user access and server provisioning. Today, adding users and managing access to their infrastructure is fast and easy.

  • Saved money

    LendUp had two engineers dedicated to managing LDAP and RADIUS prior to Foxpass. This was expensive, time-consuming, and complicated to manage. Now, those valuable IT resources can focus on revenue-generating activities.

  • Improved uptime

    Traditional legacy and open-source products are time-consuming to set up, complicated to manage, and difficult to integrate into a cloud solution. Foxpass delivers reliability and stability for IT teams in organizations of any size.

Prior to Foxpass, LendUp had two engineers dedicated to managing LDAP and RADIUS. Today our access controls are fully automated and we can use the headcount for growing the business.

Josh Goffstein, Senior IT Engineer

Reliability and uptime improved significantly.

Josh Goffstein, Senior IT Engineer

Foxpass was fast and easy to integrate, its cloud-hosted solution fit with our entire infrastructure, and the intuitive UI makes it easy to use.

Josh Goffstein, Senior IT Engineer

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About LendUp

LendUp’s mission is to provide anyone with a path to better financial health. They offer safe, transparent products that expand access, lower costs and provide credit-building opportunities for the more than 80 million Americans who currently have limited options within the traditional banking system because of a low credit score. LendUp is located in San Francisco and is backed by prominent Silicon Valley investors including Y-combinator, Google Ventures, Susa Ventures, Data Collective, Kleiner Perkins, Andreessen Horowitz, Seed Fund, Kapor Capital, QED, Cliff Investor, Yuri Milner, and Thomvest Ventures, plus other highly regarded angels and entrepreneurs.

About Foxpass

Foxpass provides server & Wi-Fi® security. Foxpass makes sure a company’s engineers can only access the machines they are supposed to, for a designated amount of time and can only access what is necessary. This is accomplished via LDAP, RADIUS, and SSH Key management.

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