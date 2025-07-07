Why Imgur used Foxpass
Imgur Deploys Foxpass to Automate LDAP and Security Best Practices at Scale
The Challenge
Imgur’s team was rapidly growing and they were feeling the pain of manually managing accounts in-house and maintaining security best practices for user access to their infrastructure. The team was spending a lot of valuable time and resources on manually managing authentication to servers, doing user provisioning, deprovisioning, and resetting passwords.
They were looking for a solution that would help them save time by automating access control to their resources and helping them implement security best practices at scale.
The Solution
Michael Cummings, Principal DevOps Engineer, says "I knew what features I was looking for in a solution and Foxpass was the right choice to automate our LDAP as well as make access control easy to manage for our growing team."
Foxpass delivered a full suite of features that automated server access and RADIUS management for their VPN, as well as integration into Imgur's ticketing system. As the Imgur IT team is continuing to expand, Foxpass is making it easy to manage access to their infrastructure.
Benefits
IT Time Saver
Foxpass automated LDAP and RADIUS management, saving IT a lot of time and burden on managing them manually.
Improves Security Best Practices
Foxpass is built around security best practices, making it easy and fast to give and take away access to users and create role-specific access to infrastructure resources.
Foxpass Scales with Ease
The Imgur team was growing and consuming more services. Foxpass enabled access management to be fast and easy, so they can spend their time on building and scaling their business.
About Imgur
Imgur is the best place to share and enjoy the most awesome images on the Internet. Every day, millions of people use Imgur to be entertained and inspired by funny, heartwarming, and helpful images and stories from all around the world. Imgur is the world’s largest image sharing community with more than 150 million monthly active users.
About Foxpass
Foxpass provides server & Wi-Fi® security. Foxpass makes sure a company’s engineers can only access the machines they are supposed to, for a designated amount of time, and can only access what is necessary. This is accomplished via LDAP, RADIUS, & SSH Key management.
Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®