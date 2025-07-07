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Two smartphones display the Imgur app, showing image posts, search bars, and various tags like “nature is awesome.” The screens feature photo thumbnails, comments, and navigation icons, all against a dark-themed interface.

Why Imgur used Foxpass

Imgur Deploys Foxpass to Automate LDAP and Security Best Practices at Scale

A screenshot of the Imgur website shows a colorful homepage with image thumbnails, categories like Zoonies and Gaming, and sections for Most Viral and Newest posts featuring animals and people.

The Challenge

Imgur’s team was rapidly growing and they were feeling the pain of manually managing accounts in-house and maintaining security best practices for user access to their infrastructure. The team was spending a lot of valuable time and resources on manually managing authentication to servers, doing user provisioning, deprovisioning, and resetting passwords.

They were looking for a solution that would help them save time by automating access control to their resources and helping them implement security best practices at scale.

Two smartphones display the Imgur app. The left screen shows a search bar and ocean-themed images; the right screen shows a diver underwater interacting with a sea lion. The background is dark blue with abstract shapes.

The Solution

Michael Cummings, Principal DevOps Engineer, says "I knew what features I was looking for in a solution and Foxpass was the right choice to automate our LDAP as well as make access control easy to manage for our growing team."

Foxpass delivered a full suite of features that automated server access and RADIUS management for their VPN, as well as integration into Imgur's ticketing system. As the Imgur IT team is continuing to expand, Foxpass is making it easy to manage access to their infrastructure.

Benefits

  • IT Time Saver

    Foxpass automated LDAP and RADIUS management, saving IT a lot of time and burden on managing them manually.

  • Improves Security Best Practices

    Foxpass is built around security best practices, making it easy and fast to give and take away access to users and create role-specific access to infrastructure resources.

  • Foxpass Scales with Ease

    The Imgur team was growing and consuming more services. Foxpass enabled access management to be fast and easy, so they can spend their time on building and scaling their business.

Two smartphone screens display a social media app. One shows a post of the northern lights, and the other shows a cat wearing a pink jacket. Both screens have tags, icons, and navigation bars visible.

About Imgur

Imgur is the best place to share and enjoy the most awesome images on the Internet. Every day, millions of people use Imgur to be entertained and inspired by funny, heartwarming, and helpful images and stories from all around the world. Imgur is the world’s largest image sharing community with more than 150 million monthly active users.

About Foxpass

Foxpass provides server & Wi-Fi® security. Foxpass makes sure a company’s engineers can only access the machines they are supposed to, for a designated amount of time, and can only access what is necessary. This is accomplished via LDAP, RADIUS, & SSH Key management.

Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance®

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