Why Evident.io Chose Foxpass
Foxpass Delivers Centralized Authentication for Evident.io
The Challenge
Evident.io’s Technology Operations team was growing quickly, and they started to feel the pain of manually onboarding new users and managing login credentials. As a company born in the cloud, automated operations and processes are key to scaling core services. Eliminating manual processes that become fragile during rapid growth was crucial.
Managing LDAP in-house can be both costly and complicated, taking valuable resources away from the company’s core focus. They looked for a solution that would help them automate user account infrastructure at scale and provide centralized authentication.
The Solution
Rick Colette, Director of DevOps says, “Identifying and implementing an automated LDAP solution that would deliver centralized authentication for our entire team proved vital. We’ve had a number of discussions across the organization, and finding solutions that fit our modern technology approach allows us to move faster and be more efficient.”
Foxpass enabled the flexibility and control to automate user access and provided centralized authentication that is easy to manage. The Evident.io team could easily add new users, enable their access to only the resources they need, and deactivate old accounts programmatically.
Benefits
Saves time and money for IT
Foxpass automated LDAP, eliminating the complicated and time-consuming process of dedicating engineering time to manually managing it in-house.
Improved security best practices
Foxpass is built around security best practices, helping Evident.io control access by leveraging policies that restrict access to role-specific areas and infrastructure resources.
About Evident.io
Evident.io was the pioneer and leader in security and compliance automation for public cloud. The Evident Security Program (ESP) enables organizations of all sizes to proactively manage public cloud security risk – minimizing attack surface and improving overall security posture, all from a single dashboard.
ESP continuously monitors an organization’s entire public cloud footprint, identifying and assessing reporting. Evident.io was a privately held company based in Pleasanton, CA and backed by Bain Capital Ventures, GV, True Ventures and Venrock. Evident.io was later acquired by Palo Alto Networks.
About Foxpass
Foxpass provides server & Wi-Fi RADIUS security. Foxpass makes sure your engineers and servers are protected using your team’s existing authentication methods and automated access policies. This is accomplished via LDAP, RADIUS, and SSH key management.
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